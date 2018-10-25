BART boosts security in wake of suspicious package scare

Although there has been no specific threat, BART says its increasing security around stations in the recent wake of pipe bombs being sent to prominent political figures.
"I think it's a good idea, we all take BART to work, I want to feel safe and I want to come home," said BART rider Durla Kelleher.
Riders noticed extra BART Police Officers patrolling the Civic Center Station on Thursday.
In a statement, a BART spokesperson said: "While no specific threats have been made against BART, we are boosting the visible presence of officers in our system including our K-9 units. As always we encourage our riders to contact BPD if they see anything suspicious. If you see something, say something."
BART won't say how long the heightened security measures will last.
