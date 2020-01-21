BART officials considering canopies to cover SF escalators

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The BART board of directors is looking at buying 22 canopies to cover escalators on Market Street in San Francisco. They are already planning to replace 41 escalators. 22 of those are outside and carry people up to street level. Officials say the canopies would protect the escalators from weather, something riders say they would appreciate."I think that's a great idea, especially during weather conditions. You tend to walk up and then, it's raining. So I think that's a great initiative," said BART rider Devon Greer.Another rider thinks the idea sounds fine but wonders what it will mean for the homeless."I have no reason to think that that would do us a disservice. There are a lot of homeless people downstairs that would I guess it would be a disservice to them especially when it is raining, unfortunately, if we were to lock up the station. But other than that I don't see a problem," said Krystle Mariano.BART officials say the canopy covering an escalator in Oakland has reduced escalator down time by about 30 percent.They will hold a press conference about this today. They plan to vote on the idea Thursday at the BART board meeting.