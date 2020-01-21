BART

BART officials considering canopies to cover SF escalators

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The BART board of directors is looking at buying 22 canopies to cover escalators on Market Street in San Francisco. They are already planning to replace 41 escalators. 22 of those are outside and carry people up to street level. Officials say the canopies would protect the escalators from weather, something riders say they would appreciate.

"I think that's a great idea, especially during weather conditions. You tend to walk up and then, it's raining. So I think that's a great initiative," said BART rider Devon Greer.

RELATED: BART adds 12 new police officers on night trains between San Francisco and Oakland

Another rider thinks the idea sounds fine but wonders what it will mean for the homeless.

"I have no reason to think that that would do us a disservice. There are a lot of homeless people downstairs that would I guess it would be a disservice to them especially when it is raining, unfortunately, if we were to lock up the station. But other than that I don't see a problem," said Krystle Mariano.

RELATED: What do increased police patrols actually look like? ABC7 rides BART all day to find out

BART officials say the canopy covering an escalator in Oakland has reduced escalator down time by about 30 percent.

They will hold a press conference about this today. They plan to vote on the idea Thursday at the BART board meeting.

See more stories and videos about BART.

See more stories and videos about Building a Better Bay Area here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscobuilding a better bay areapublic transportationbart
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BART
BART announces service start date for Milpitas, SJ Berryessa stations
Trump says Bay Area will receive over $700M to support SFO, Muni, BART
Walnut Creek BART station reopened after closure due to 'major medical emergency,' officials say
BART may give out free face masks to riders
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom briefing today on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Show More
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Neighbors rally to help Boy Scouts with flags at SF National Cemetery
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
More TOP STORIES News