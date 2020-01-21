BART

BART officials considering canopies to cover SF escalators

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The BART board of directors is looking at buying 22 canopies to cover escalators on Market Street in San Francisco. They are already planning to replace 41 escalators. 22 of those are outside and carry people up to street level. Officials say the canopies would protect the escalators from weather, something riders say they would appreciate.

"I think that's a great idea, especially during weather conditions. You tend to walk up and then, it's raining. So I think that's a great initiative," said BART rider Devon Greer.

RELATED: BART adds 12 new police officers on night trains between San Francisco and Oakland

Another rider thinks the idea sounds fine but wonders what it will mean for the homeless.

"I have no reason to think that that would do us a disservice. There are a lot of homeless people downstairs that would I guess it would be a disservice to them especially when it is raining, unfortunately, if we were to lock up the station. But other than that I don't see a problem," said Krystle Mariano.

RELATED: What do increased police patrols actually look like? ABC7 rides BART all day to find out

BART officials say the canopy covering an escalator in Oakland has reduced escalator down time by about 30 percent.

They will hold a press conference about this today. They plan to vote on the idea Thursday at the BART board meeting.

See more stories and videos about BART.

See more stories and videos about Building a Better Bay Area here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscobuilding a better bay areapublic transportationbart
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BART
WATCH IN 60: BART considers canopies, Chick-fil-A vote, 8 marathons in 8 days
Judge rules Oakland BART stabbing suspect competent to stand trial
WATCH IN 60 SECONDS: BART stabbing trial, officer-involved shooting, illegal dumping crackdown
Judge denies change of venue motion for BART stabbing suspect
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump impeachment trial to begin with rules fight, long days
AccuWeather forecast: Scattered showers
Bernie Sanders' strategy to win CA's Latino vote
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after Sunnyvale mobile home fire
49ers fans debate location of possible Super Bowl parade
WATCH IN 60: BART considers canopies, Chick-fil-A vote, 8 marathons in 8 days
Show More
China coronavirus outbreak leaves 6 dead, hundreds sickened
Authorities recover vehicle involved in Oakland fatal hit-and-run
Homeless advocates build unsanctioned tiny homes near Oakland public street
Here's where 49ers' George Kittle's Jimmy G shirt came from
Mom arrested after admitting to killing her 3 kids, police say
More TOP STORIES News