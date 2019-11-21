Suspect in deadly stabbing at South Hayward BART station due in court

HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) -- The suspect accused of stabbing another BART passenger to death during a fight on a train at the South Hayward station is expected in court today.Police say Jermaine Brim had walked away from an area hospital and was listed as a missing person "at risk" when he wandered into the train.Brim was shoeless and was attempting to steal the shoes off a sleeping BART passenger when 49-year-old Tyrone Hodges stepped in, authorities say. According to police, they got into a fight and Hodges pulled a knife. Brim got a hold of the knife and stabbed Hodges to death, police say.Family members say Hodges was about to become a grandfather. They describe him as a loving father who was always trying to help people. His family is not surprised, saying he always stood up for what was right."He always tried to help people. I'm not shocked to hear he tried to help somebody the other day," said Aliyah McGrue, Hodges' niece.Police say Brim ran away after the stabbing and tried to steal a car. He was arrested about a block away and has been charged with carjacking and murder.