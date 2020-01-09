Person removed from BART tracks near Concord station, regular service resumes

CONCORD, Calif. -- A person who managed to get on the BART trackway between the Pleasant Hill/Costa Contra Centre and Concord stations on Wednesday evening has been safely removed from it early Thursday, according to BART officials.The individual - who wasn't identified - was removed from the trackway around 2:35 a.m. Thursday after negotiations with law enforcement, BART officials said.The incident started just after 6 p.m. and created a messy Wednesday evening commute, forcing trains to terminate at Pleasant Hill and a bus bridge to be established to the Concord Station."It is very difficult to replace BART's capacity and we are thankful for our regional transit partners," BART spokeswoman Alicia Trost said Wednesday.The bus bridges in partnership with County Connection started at 7:37 p.m. and continued past midnight Thursday.Regular service is expected to resume for the Thursday morning commute starting with the first trains around 4 a.m.