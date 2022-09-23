BART experiencing delays on Richmond 'Red Line' due to train shortage, agency says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- BART says it is experiencing delays on the Richmond line Friday due to a train shortage, the agency says.

BART says there is a limited Red Line service on the Richmond line in the Millbrae direction.

The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.

The transit agency says passengers traveling from Richmond can board a Berryessa train, transfer at MacArthur to an SFO train, then transfer to a Millbrae train at SFO.

ABC7 News reached out to BART and it says its limited service is "until further notice." It is currently working to resolve the issue.

You can take a look at the BART service map here.