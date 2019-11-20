BART identifies suspect in fatal stabbing on train at South Hayward station

The stabbing occurred shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday during a fight on a Warm Springs-bound train as it approached the South Hayward station, BART interim police Chief Ed Alvarez said.
Officers responded and found the victim, a man in his 40s, suffering from stab wounds and a short time later he was pronounced dead. The victim's name is not yet being released.
Alvarez said police were able to get a good description of the suspect and arrested Brim on Tennyson Road, about a block away from the train station.
The chief said the death is "tragic" and that a homicide aboard a BART train is "a rare occurrence."
The fatal stabbing prompted the closure of the South Hayward station for hours. The station reopened as of shortly after 5:15 p.m.
