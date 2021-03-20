Traffic

Downtown Oakland BART stations closed due to reported gas leak in area, lines impacted, officials say

A BART train is pictured in this undated file photo. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The 19th Street BART station in Oakland is closed Saturday morning due to a gas leak investigation in the area, officials said.



Officials say there is no train service through the downtown Oakland stations.

At 11:40a.m., BART tweeted the 12th St. & Oakland City Center station is also closed.

BART says the gas leak investigation has impacted train lines.

The San Francisco and Daly City bound Red and Yellow Line trains are turning back at MacArthur. The Richmond and Antioch bound trains are turning back at the 12th St Station, BART said.

The agency says it's with working with the Oakland Fire department to resolve the situation.



BART officials reported the incident in a tweet just before 10 a.m.



Stay with ABC7 News for updates.

Bay City News contributed to this report
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficoaklandgas leakbart
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Here's when Newsom says everyone in CA can access vaccine
CA doctors say social distancing in schools 'harming children'
Find resources to help with equality, justice and race issues
New bill raises justice concerns amid rise in Asian hate crimes
Spectators from abroad to be barred from Tokyo Olympics
'Wheel of Fortune' grand prize winner donates all $145,000 to charity
IRS commissioner says he hopes to clear tax refund backlog by summer
Show More
Strong quake shakes Japan; minor injuries, no major damage
Man seen pepper spraying Asian gas station owner arrested
Happy first day of spring!
'What the hell is wrong with us?' Newsom condemns recent attacks
Good Samaritan rescues Asian woman from assault in SJ
More TOP STORIES News