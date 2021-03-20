Downtown Oakland BART stations closed due to reported gas leak in area, lines impacted, officials say

Due to the gas leak in the 19th St Oakland area, trains are NOT running through the area. SF/Daly City bound Red and Yellow Line trains are turning back at MacArthur. Richmond and Antioch bound trains are turning back at 12th St Station. Working with OFD to resolve situation. https://t.co/AmOTmbJngO — SFBART (@SFBART) March 20, 2021

There is a station closure at 19th St. Oakland due to a gas leak in the area. There is no train service through downtown Oakland stations at this time. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) March 20, 2021

At 19th St. Oakland the entrances at 19th St and 20th St are closed due to a matter being investigated. Please use the entrance at 17th St to access the station. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) March 20, 2021

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The 19th Street BART station in Oakland is closed Saturday morning due to a gas leak investigation in the area, officials said.Officials say there is no train service through the downtown Oakland stations.At 11:40a.m., BART tweeted the 12th St. & Oakland City Center station is also closed.BART says the gas leak investigation has impacted train lines.The San Francisco and Daly City bound Red and Yellow Line trains are turning back at MacArthur. The Richmond and Antioch bound trains are turning back at the 12th St Station, BART said.The agency says it's with working with the Oakland Fire department to resolve the situation.BART officials reported the incident in a tweet just before 10 a.m.