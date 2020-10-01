Downed power lines in Oakland halts BART service through Transbay Tube, other lines

SAN FRANCISCO -- BART has stopped service Thursday afternoon in the Transbay Tube and between West Oakland, Lake Merritt and 12th Street because of a downed power line on the tracks.The transit agency sent out an alert shortly after 1 p.m. about the obstruction between the 12th Street and West Oakland stations.BART spokesman Chris Filippi said trains in San Francisco are turning around at the Embarcadero station instead of continuing toward the East Bay.Alameda-Contra Costa Transit buses are offering parallel service for BART riders, and crews are responding to the scene of the obstruction to get it cleared, Filippi said.