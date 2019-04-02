BART Police Chief Carlos Rojas announces retirement

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- BART Police Chief Carlos Rojas is retiring.
His last day will be May 1.
BART's general manager says Rojas told her about his decision Tuesday.
Rojas took the job at BART in May of 2017.
Since then, he has overseen the BART Police Department during a challenging time, which included a rash of violent thefts on trains and the murder last summer of 18-year-old Nia Wilson at the MacArthur BART Station in Oakland. A transient who had been riding the trains was arrested the day after the unprovoked attack.
BART General Manager Grace Crunican released a statement reading, "The Chief has worked tirelessly to improve the operations, morale and performance of the department since the day he joined the BART Police Department in May of 2017."
A nationwide search is now underway to find a replacement for Rojas.
