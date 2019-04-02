BART

BART Police Chief Carlos Rojas announces retirement

EMBED <>More Videos

BART Police Chief Carlos Rojas is retiring, the transit agency announced on Tuesday.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- BART Police Chief Carlos Rojas is retiring.

His last day will be May 1.

BART's general manager says Rojas told her about his decision Tuesday.

Rojas took the job at BART in May of 2017.

Since then, he has overseen the BART Police Department during a challenging time, which included a rash of violent thefts on trains and the murder last summer of 18-year-old Nia Wilson at the MacArthur BART Station in Oakland. A transient who had been riding the trains was arrested the day after the unprovoked attack.

BART General Manager Grace Crunican released a statement reading, "The Chief has worked tirelessly to improve the operations, morale and performance of the department since the day he joined the BART Police Department in May of 2017."

A nationwide search is now underway to find a replacement for Rojas.

See more stories and videos related to BART.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crime & safetysan franciscooaklandantiochpittsburgbay pointberkeleymillbraebart policeretirementbart
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BART
Teen girl shot and killed at W. Oakland BART station
Female dies after shooting in West Oakland BART Station parking lot
BART rider turns her Clipper card into a ring and it works
Foundation created by Oscar Grant's family holds gala in his honor
TOP STORIES
Police arrest suspect in Nipsey Hussle shooting
PG&E CEO singled out in court by judge over wildfire prevention
Photos released of suspect in beating at Denny's in Fremont
Atmospheric River likely to impact Giants' home opener
Green, Curry, Durant fined for criticizing officials
LAPD explains stampede at Nipsey Hussle vigil
Ghost Ship warehouse fire trial begins
Show More
Lithuanian man flies alone on huge plane to Italy
Berkeley chemical engineer held without bail, charged with trying to poison co-worker
South Bay woman targeted for speaking Spanish, racist rant caught on camera
Jet lag might be good for the brain
Who's your rideshare driver? I-Team investigates passenger safety
More TOP STORIES News