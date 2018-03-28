BART

BART police report surge in arrests for 2017

Arrests on BART are up, but that's not slowing thefts and violent crimes. (KGO-TV)

By
Arrests on BART are up, but that's not slowing thefts and violent crimes. BART says it's officers arrested more than 1,700 people last year. That's a 40 percent increase from 2016.

Thefts of electronics jumped by 52 percent; 417 such cases were reported last year compared to 279 the previous year.

There was a 24 percent increase in violent crimes on the BART system in 2017 when 347 such incidents happened.

On the positive side, BART says there were fewer car and bike thefts.

The agency says they're combating the crime by hiring more transit police officers and using newly installed security cameras on trains to locate suspects.

