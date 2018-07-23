Police are looking for a suspect they say stabbed two women at the MacArthur BART station Sunday night.The station reopened at 4 a.m. after it was closed Sunday at about 9:45 p.m. following what appears to be a random double stabbing.BART officials say two young women, believed to be sisters, we're getting off the train at the station when they were attacked by a man with a knife. One woman was stabbed in the neck, she died. The other woman was badly wounded. The suspect took off running."They are searching for a suspect who's described as a white male in his 20s or 30s, heavy build, and short hair. The suspect fled from the train and down into the concourse level of the station and left the station," said BART spokesperson Jim Allison.The woman who survived the attack, is listed in stable condition at a hospital.BART says it's reviewing surveillance camera footage of the incident. Anyone witnesses with information is encouraged to call BART Police.