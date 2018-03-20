BART recovering after major delays at San Francisco stations

BART is recovering from major delays. We are in process of establishing normal svc through SF. 24th st/mission stn has reopened. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) March 20, 2018

Right now: Limited #BART service into SF from East Bay due to “smoldering fire” on track at 24th St. Station in the Mission. SFFD responding. pic.twitter.com/L7DwDUSyCm — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) March 20, 2018

Bart official and fire battalion chief briefing each other at San Francisco’s 24th station where debris on the track caught fire. pic.twitter.com/unj189xhBE — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) March 20, 2018

24th St Bart station closed in San Francisco because of fire on the tracks. Service into the city is limited. pic.twitter.com/Uc4iToAQqo — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) March 20, 2018

6:10am Update. SFFD remains in the trackway at 24th St. Station which is closed. Some trains are able to get into SF and turn around at Montgomery, while other trains need to turn around in the East Bay. Cheat sheet of alternative transbay service https://t.co/FJRzqbBXab — SFBART (@SFBART) March 20, 2018

BART is restoring normal service through the Civic Center station in San Francisco this morning after a Mylar balloon hit the third rail, causing smoke in the station, according to the transit agency.BART officials issued an advisory at 7:30 a.m. about an equipment problem that was causing trains not to stop at Civic Center.The problem was related to the balloon that floated down and hit the rail, then exploded and caused smoke in the station, BART spokesman Jim Allison said.BART officials closed the Civic Center station, with some trains turning around back toward the East Bay and others running through the station without stopping, Allison said.Shortly after 7:50 a.m., BART officials said normal service was being restored at the station.The service delays come after earlier issues today involving debris that caught fire on the tracks in the area of the 24th Street Mission station.The track fire reported at 5:18 a.m. caused major delays and prompted the shutdown of service between the Montgomery and Balboa Park stations for about 90 minutes.