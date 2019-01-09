BART police are releasing new information about the killing of 19-year-old Carlos Funez-Romero, who was fatally shot aboard a BART train stopped at the West Oakland Station on January 9, 2016.Investigators now believe the suspect has strong ties to the Antioch area and goes by the first name of Matty. Detectives also believe the name of the suspect's father is Vic or Victor.The suspect is described as a black male who is 6'0" to 6'4" tall. At the time of the murder, he had a bald-shaved/or close-cut hairstyle, slim build, and was wearing a green hooded jacket with beige, construction-style boots.A reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect has been increased from $10,000 to $25,000.The investigation revealed many security cameras onboard BART trains were actually decoys. After the shooting, BART purchased 470 operational cameras.