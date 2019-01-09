BART

Reward increased for suspect in 2016 deadly shooting at West Oakland BART station

Surveillance photo of the suspect in the deadly shooting of 19-year-old Carlos Funez-Romero at West Oakland BART station on January 9, 2016. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
BART police are releasing new information about the killing of 19-year-old Carlos Funez-Romero, who was fatally shot aboard a BART train stopped at the West Oakland Station on January 9, 2016.

Investigators now believe the suspect has strong ties to the Antioch area and goes by the first name of Matty. Detectives also believe the name of the suspect's father is Vic or Victor.

RELATED: Video shows suspect in fatal BART shooting exiting West Oakland station

The suspect is described as a black male who is 6'0" to 6'4" tall. At the time of the murder, he had a bald-shaved/or close-cut hairstyle, slim build, and was wearing a green hooded jacket with beige, construction-style boots.

A reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect has been increased from $10,000 to $25,000.

The investigation revealed many security cameras onboard BART trains were actually decoys. After the shooting, BART purchased 470 operational cameras.

Click here for the latest stories and videos about BART.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
BARTtransportationshootingcrimehomicidehomicide investigationviolencegunsman shotpolicesurveillance camerasurveillance videosafetycaught on cameraWest OaklandOaklandSan FranciscoMillbrae
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
BART finishes installing security cameras in all cars
Video shows BART shooting suspect exiting West Oakland station
New video shows deadly Oakland BART shooting suspect
BART announces all trains to be outfitted with working cameras
77 percent of BART cameras are fake, not working
Bay Area senator slams BART for lack of security cameras
BART says not all train cameras record video
Police need help ID'ing West Oakland BART shooting suspect
Investigators face complications with fatal BART shooting
BART passengers have mixed reaction to fatal shooting
BART
Report: BART investigating spike in sick calls during holidays
Drivers react to increased Bay Area bridge tolls
Oscar Grant remembered on 10th anniversary of his death
Service restored to Castro Valley BART station after person killed on tracks
More BART
Top Stories
Millions of CA residents may be unable to fly starting January 22 without extra ID
1 killed in box truck crash on northbound Hwy 101 in San Jose
President Trump threatens to cut off FEMA funding for Calif.
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Q&A: 7 On Your Side to answer Covered California questions
Accuweather Forecast: Showers taper today, unsettled weekend
Paul Manafort shared 2016 presidential polling data with ex-Russian agent: Feds
Facility's CEO resigns after vegetative patient gives birth; former caregiver speaks out
Show More
Kremlin rejects suggestion it arrested American as a diplomatic pawn
Freeway sign falls on car in freak accident
Jeff Bezos, wife MacKenzie announce divorce
Authorities search for suspect after teen shot, killed in Belmont
FACT CHECK: Trump oversold wall as a solution to drugs
More News