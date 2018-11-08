BART recovering: 10 min delay at MACR in all dirs due to an earlier medical emergency and police investigation. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) November 8, 2018

Major delay at MACR due to a medical emergency and police investigation. MACR stn has reopened but expect delays in area. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) November 8, 2018

A "major medical emergency" and police investigation at BART's MacArthur Station is causing delays Thursday morning, according to BART officials.BART first announced the incident around 9:42 a.m.The station was closed due to the medical emergency and police investigation.BART reopened the station just after 10:00 a.m., but riders should expect residual delays in all directions.Further details have not been released.