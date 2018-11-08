BART reopens MacArthur Station after medical emergency, police investigation

This undated photo shows a BART train departing from MacArthur Station, in Oakland, Calif.

Oakland, Calif. (KGO) --
A "major medical emergency" and police investigation at BART's MacArthur Station is causing delays Thursday morning, according to BART officials.

BART first announced the incident around 9:42 a.m.

The station was closed due to the medical emergency and police investigation.

BART reopened the station just after 10:00 a.m., but riders should expect residual delays in all directions.

Further details have not been released.
