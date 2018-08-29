BART reports man found dead in bathroom at Bay Fair Station

A BART police cruiser is shown in this undated file photo. (KGO-TV)

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. --
A young man died tonight in a bathroom at BART's Bay Fair station in San Leandro and the station is closed until further notice, a BART spokesman said.

At 9:20 p.m. BART police responded to a person in a restroom for an extended period of time, BART spokesman Jim Allison said.

Officers entered the restroom and found a man unconscious with drug paraphernalia in the room.

Paramedics performed CPR but the man was pronounced dead at the station.

Allison said the man is likely in his 20s or 30s

Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District buses are providing parallel bus service on bus line 10.

Bayfair station is at 15242 Hesperian Blvd. was closed shortly before 10 p.m., according to Allison.
