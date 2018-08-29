A young man died tonight in a bathroom at BART's Bay Fair station in San Leandro and the station is closed until further notice, a BART spokesman said.At 9:20 p.m. BART police responded to a person in a restroom for an extended period of time, BART spokesman Jim Allison said.Officers entered the restroom and found a man unconscious with drug paraphernalia in the room.Paramedics performed CPR but the man was pronounced dead at the station.Allison said the man is likely in his 20s or 30sAlameda-Contra Costa Transit District buses are providing parallel bus service on bus line 10.Bayfair station is at 15242 Hesperian Blvd. was closed shortly before 10 p.m., according to Allison.