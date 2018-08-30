A young man died tonight in a bathroom at BART's Bay Fair station in San Leandro and the station is closed until further notice, a BART spokesman said.At 9:20 p.m. BART police responded to a person in a restroom for an extended period of time, BART spokesman Jim Allison said.Officers entered the restroom and found a man unconscious with drug paraphernalia in the room.Paramedics performed CPR but the man was pronounced dead at the station.Allison said the man is likely in his 20s or 30sBar Fair Station was closed Wednesday night but has reopened.