BART

BART riders facing delays after station closure due to police activity

BART police officers stand in an Oakland, Calif. station on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. --
There is a major delay at the 19th Street BART station in the Pittsburg/Bay Point, Warm Springs, Fremont, Richmond, SFO and Millbrae directions because of earlier police activity, transit officials said.

Major delays generally are defined as delays of 20 minutes or longer.

Police closed the 19th Street station around 1:10 p.m., reopening the station around 1:30 p.m. The station is open again, but there are still residual delays from the earlier activity, according to transit officials.

Click here for more stories, pictures and videos on BART.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
BARTmass transitpublic transportationtraffic delaybart policeOakland
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
BART
BART may replace gates to stop fare evasions
Advocates demand end to late-night releases of female prisoners from Santa Rita Jail
Richmond BART station reopens after brush fire
Nia Wilson's family files claim against BART after fatal stabbing
BART recovers from major delays across system
More BART
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Show More
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
More News