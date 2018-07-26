BART

BART riders increasingly concerned with safety

EMBED </>More Videos

When we talk to BART riders, many say that safety is their main concern. The perception of the public transportation system is that there is a growing number of people on trains with mental health issues. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
When we talk to BART riders, many say that safety is their main concern. With homeless people sleeping in cars, some mentally unstable, that sense of security is not there.

People south of Market Street in San Francisco encounter homelessness and destitution on the streets every day. Thursday, San Francisco Mayor London Breed showed up unannounced to see the realities on 6th and Mission streets firsthand.

TIPS: How to stay safe on BART

"So my goal is to make sure that people are on alert, that they know that one day I may pop up in a certain area and I want to know who is responsible for cleaning up that area," said Breed. "Who's on patrol for the homeless outreach team."

As the problem has grown, so has the number of homeless people who end up at BART stations and in trains to find shelter.

For the past two weeks, BART commuter Liisa Sepp has taken photos of homeless people sleeping inside as she tries to board at 5:15 in the morning. This means that the people inside caught a train somewhere at four in the morning when BART starts running its trains.

"I try to screen the train to decide which one I want to get on and I'll go from one to the next and some mornings I'll go there and there are none I can get on that don't have two or three people in them," Sepp said.

#DEARBART: Riders sound off on safety, cleanliness

BART's response: "If they're uncomfortable with the situation they can move to another train car or call us and we'll check on it."

Sepp says that's not enough. She told ABC7 News that she's now sending her photos to the BART Board of Directors.

SFO also continues to deal with the homeless problem, most arriving on BART. But as of January the airport's approach has changed.

"We really used to look at homelessness as strictly timed to the last BART arrival at one in the morning, where now we're focused on it 24-7," said SFO spokesperson Doug Yakel.

For more recent stories, photos, and video on BART, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
BARTbart policestabbingNia Wilsonsafetycrimeshootingpublic transportationpolicepolice officerSan FranciscoOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
#DearBART: Sound off on train safety, cleanliness
TIPS: How to stay safe on BART
BART
Anne Hathaway shares post about Nia Wilson's murder
Nia Wilson's family attends hearing for BART stabbing suspect
#DearBART questions get answers from officials
What we know about deadly Oakland BART stabbing
More BART
Top Stories
Facebook faces a day of reckoning, at least on Wall Street
JR Todd talks tearing up the track at NHRA Sonoma Nationals
Marsh Fire in Clayton scorches 247 acres, 60 percent contained
Bay Area staffing agency says more workers 'ghosting' job interviews
MAPS: Wildfires burning across California
Hot and Cold: Bay Area microclimates on full display
Consumer Catch-up: rescan your antenna, American allowing carry-ons
New Thai cave rescue details: 'We didn't think any would survive'
Show More
Thousands gather in San Jose for cannabis business summit
Golden Gate Bridge lanes reopened after rollover accident
Ferguson Fire continues to grow, Yosemite evacuated
Anne Hathaway shares post about Nia Wilson's murder
A lemonade journey to raise funds for fallen police officers
More News