Letifah Wilson spoke to ABC7 News outside a family member's home about a brutal attack in which BART police say John Cowell stabbed both her and her sister at the MacArthur BART Station. Her 18-year-old sister Nia Wilson passed away at the scene.

The man accused of killing 18-year-old Nia Wilson is due in court.John Cowell may enter a plea in an Alameda County court.On Sunday, July 22, John Cowel l is accused of stabbing Nia Wilson and her sister Letifah in the neck at the MacArthur BART station. Nia died. Sister Tashiya Wilson witnessed the attack. Cowell fled but thanks to a tip from another BART rider was arrested the next day at another BART station.The family has filed a lawsuit against BART, claiming the transit system should have banned Cowell for previous threats and fare evasion.