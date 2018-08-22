<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3812648" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Letifah Wilson spoke to ABC7 News outside a family member's home about a brutal attack in which BART police say John Cowell stabbed both her and her sister at the MacArthur BART Station. Her 18-year-old sister Nia Wilson passed away at the scene.