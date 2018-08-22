NIA WILSON

BART stabbing suspect John Cowell to make first court appearance for death of Nia Wilson

EMBED </>More Videos

The man accused of killing 18-year-old Nia Wilson is due in court. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
The man accused of killing 18-year-old Nia Wilson is due in court.

John Cowell may enter a plea in an Alameda County court.

VIDEO: 'He was wiping off his knife' Sister of Nia Wilson recalls horrific attack
EMBED More News Videos

Letifah Wilson spoke to ABC7 News outside a family member's home about a brutal attack in which BART police say John Cowell stabbed both her and her sister at the MacArthur BART Station. Her 18-year-old sister Nia Wilson passed away at the scene.


On Sunday, July 22, John Cowell is accused of stabbing Nia Wilson and her sister Letifah in the neck at the MacArthur BART station. Nia died. Sister Tashiya Wilson witnessed the attack. Cowell fled but thanks to a tip from another BART rider was arrested the next day at another BART station.

The family has filed a lawsuit against BART, claiming the transit system should have banned Cowell for previous threats and fare evasion.

CONTINUING COVERAGE ON DEADLY BART STABBING:
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
BARTstabbingcrimeinvestigationpolicebart policeNia Wilsonlegalcourtcourt caseOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
What we know about deadly Oakland BART stabbing
'Remember Her' A tribute to Nia Wilson
Here's how you can help the family of Nia Wilson
BART stabbing victim recalls horrific attack, loss of sister
VIDEO: Chilling dispatch call describes terrifying fatal MacArthur BART stabbing
Heartbroken father demands justice after daughter stabbed at BART station
BART stabbing victim's godfather makes plea to black community
NIA WILSON
Nia Wilson's family files claim against BART after fatal stabbing
BART Board tables vote on several proposed safety measures
BART urged to request mutual aid for extra officers on trains, in stations
Family, friends say Nia Wilson's funeral a fitting tribute
More Nia Wilson
Top Stories
Bail set at $5 million for Mollie Tibbetts murder suspect
Orchard Supply to close all of its stores
Disney offers tuition for hourly workers in tight job market
Dust devil sends chairs, small boat flying at seaside resort
Bay Area flights leaving for Hawaii as Hurricane Lane moves in
Homeless Aggie lands job after handing out resumes on SJ street
Internet sensation fat cat finds fur-ever home
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Show More
Starbucks releases return date for Pumpkin Spice Latte
6.2 magnitude earthquake reported off the Oregon coast
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
More News