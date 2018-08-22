OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --The man accused of killing 18-year-old Nia Wilson is due in court.
John Cowell may enter a plea in an Alameda County court.
VIDEO: 'He was wiping off his knife' Sister of Nia Wilson recalls horrific attack
On Sunday, July 22, John Cowell is accused of stabbing Nia Wilson and her sister Letifah in the neck at the MacArthur BART station. Nia died. Sister Tashiya Wilson witnessed the attack. Cowell fled but thanks to a tip from another BART rider was arrested the next day at another BART station.
The family has filed a lawsuit against BART, claiming the transit system should have banned Cowell for previous threats and fare evasion.
