OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --Family and friends of Nia Wilson filed in and out of court in Oakland without any new answers. John Cowell was supposed to enter a plea but the hearing was postponed as his defense team waits for more information about the case from the prosecution.
VIDEO: What we know about deadly stabbing at Oakland's MacArthur BART station
"We have not received all the information in the case," Public Defender Brandon Woods explained. "We are missing police reports and basic information."
Cowell is accused of stabbing 18-year-old Wilson on the MacArthur BART platform in July. Her sister was also stabbed, but survived. Police have called the attacks random.
VIDEO: 'He was wiping off his knife' Sister of Nia Wilson recalls horrific attack
The Wilson family did not want to comment Friday morning after the hearing.
Cowell's attorney says he is struggling in jail.
"Anytime you are in custody it is difficult," said Woods. "But when you are suffering from mental illness it is difficult, it is hard."
The prosecution said it could not comment because of a gag order in the case. The next hearing is set for Oct. 26.
CONTINUING COVERAGE ON DEADLY BART STABBING:
- Family, friends say Nia Wilson's funeral a fitting tribute
- What we know about deadly stabbing at Oakland's MacArthur BART station
- Here's how you can help the family of BART stabbing victim Nia Wilson
- 'Remember Her': A tribute to Nia Wilson
- 'He was wiping off his knife': BART stabbing victim recalls horrific attack that killed sister
- Chilling dispatch call describes terrifying fatal MacArthur BART stabbing
- Heartbroken father demands justice after daughter stabbed at BART station
- Anne Hathaway shares powerful post about Nia Wilson
- Artists nationwide remember BART stabbing victim Nia Wilson in their art
- Celebrities share grief, sorrow for BART stabbing victim Nia Wilson
- 'Stand down': BART stabbing victim's godfather makes plea to black community
- TIPS: How to stay safe on BART
- Bart releases info on pair of homicides