Nia Wilson's family files in, out of Oakland court as BART stabbing suspect's plea hearing postponed

Family and friends of Nia Wilson filed in and out of court in Oakland without any new answers. John Cowell was supposed to enter a plea but the hearing was postponed as his defense team waits for more information about the case from the prosecution (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Family and friends of Nia Wilson filed in and out of court in Oakland without any new answers. John Cowell was supposed to enter a plea but the hearing was postponed as his defense team waits for more information about the case from the prosecution.

"We have not received all the information in the case," Public Defender Brandon Woods explained. "We are missing police reports and basic information."

Cowell is accused of stabbing 18-year-old Wilson on the MacArthur BART platform in July. Her sister was also stabbed, but survived. Police have called the attacks random.

The Wilson family did not want to comment Friday morning after the hearing.

Cowell's attorney says he is struggling in jail.

"Anytime you are in custody it is difficult," said Woods. "But when you are suffering from mental illness it is difficult, it is hard."

The prosecution said it could not comment because of a gag order in the case. The next hearing is set for Oct. 26.

