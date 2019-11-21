BART stabbing: What do increased police patrols actually look like? ABC7 rides BART all day to find out

I’m riding @SFBART all day, we want see for ourselves if there has been a boost in officer visibility patrols through out the system. What are you seeing ? pic.twitter.com/WSYzZgZJXo — KrisReyes (@KrisReyes) November 21, 2019

Talked to our first rider on @SFBART on the Daily City train. This is Sundee l, she rides BART daily : pic.twitter.com/tk6dSkTcsl — KrisReyes (@KrisReyes) November 21, 2019

HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) -- In response to the fatal stabbing on a train Tuesday, BART says General Manager Bob Powers and interim police Chief Ed Alvarez are working with the police union to increase visible officer patrols throughout the transit agency's system.BART says, effective immediately, they are increasing the presence of BART police throughout the system. Additional sworn officers, non-sworn community service officers and fare inspectors will also be in the system, on platforms and riding trains.We wanted to see what that looks like from a rider's perspective.Follow along with ABC7 News reporter Kris Reyes as she rides BART across the Bay Area, documenting what she sees from a safety and security perspective.