BART unveiling new safety plan following recent series of crimes

BART’s General Manager is now presenting her Safety and Security Action Plan at the board meeting. You can watch live here https://t.co/vV3Us6RZJY pic.twitter.com/0WWsCGiAUB — SFBART (@SFBART) August 9, 2018

Bart GM Grace Crunican says they are NOT proposing facial recognition technology as part of heir safety plan. — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) August 9, 2018

Bart general manager starting her presentation to the Bart board about a plan to improve safety in the system. — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) August 9, 2018

BART General Manager Grace Crunican told the board of directors Thursday that the BART system needs to be safer, so she proposed a $27 million plan to address safety concerns.Crunican told the board she has implemented some safety measures, but needs the board's approval for others.She has officers working six 10 hours day right now, so she can improve police visability on trains.Crunican's plan is to improve the trains' cameras. She would like to see video screens showing real time images at the stations.BART's general manager does want to calm any concerns about privacy, saying it is critcally important to her, and emphasized what they will not be doing. "We are not introducing surveillance systems that will gather personal identifiable information. We are not introducing facial recognition technology as that technology is unproven in the transit environment," Crunican said.A lengthy board discussion is expected about the proposal and a vote on whether to move forward on the ideas could come on Thursday.