BART

BART unveiling new safety plan following recent series of crimes

EMBED </>More Videos

BART General Manager Grace Crunican told the board of directors that the system needs to be safer, so she proposed a $27 million plan to address safety concerns. (KGO-TV)

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
BART General Manager Grace Crunican told the board of directors Thursday that the BART system needs to be safer, so she proposed a $27 million plan to address safety concerns.

Crunican told the board she has implemented some safety measures, but needs the board's approval for others.

TIPS: How to stay safe on BART

She has officers working six 10 hours day right now, so she can improve police visability on trains.

Crunican's plan is to improve the trains' cameras. She would like to see video screens showing real time images at the stations.

What we know about deadly stabbing at Oakland's MacArthur BART station

BART's general manager does want to calm any concerns about privacy, saying it is critcally important to her, and emphasized what they will not be doing. "We are not introducing surveillance systems that will gather personal identifiable information. We are not introducing facial recognition technology as that technology is unproven in the transit environment," Crunican said.

A lengthy board discussion is expected about the proposal and a vote on whether to move forward on the ideas could come on Thursday.

Find more stories on BART here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
BARTpublic transportationbart policepoliceNia Wilsonstabbingcrimetrainsmass transitOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
BART urged to request mutual aid for extra officers on trains, in stations
BART riders increasingly concerned with safety
Family of Nia Wilson files lawsuit against BART
#DearBART: Sound off on train safety, cleanliness
BART
BART urged to request mutual aid for extra officers on trains, in stations
Santa Rita Jail asked to stop releasing prisoners at night.
BART director wants to explore facial recognition tech
BART upping police presence following wave of violent attacks
More BART
Top Stories
Sentencing in Ghost Ship fire case to begin
VIDEO: Chairlift carries skier toward erupting volcano
Firefighter assigned to Carr Fire in Shasta County killed in traffic accident
Mendocino Complex Fires grow to over 300,000 acres collectively
Holy Fire burns over 9,600 acres as it moves close to SoCal homes
Lil Wayne and more to read 'Mean Tweets: Hip Hop Edition'
Union City police chief's son accused of beating 71-year-old Sikh man
AccuWeather Forecast: Hot, Poor air quality continues
Show More
Spare the Air Alert in effect today, tomorrow
Greenagers program helping to clean park in SF's Bay View Hill
Puerto Rico cites Maria death toll of 1,427 in damage report
Perseid Meteor Shower: How to watch
BART urged to request mutual aid for extra officers on trains, in stations
More News