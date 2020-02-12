VIDEO: High School basketball player displays amazing sportsmanship in boys varsity game in Fremont

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- In a boys varsity basketball game between American High School of Fremont and James Logan High School of Union City, one high school player showed great sportsmanship when he passed the ball to his opponent during the last moments of the game.American High School was down 30 points with 10 seconds left and Uriel Rodrigez, #14 from American High School who does not get much playing time, asked if he could shoot a basket. Brahjon Thompson, #0 from James Logan High, gave Rodriguez the ball and he was able to make the last shot of the night!In the end, both teams celebrated together as if they both won!Watch the video above to see the full video.