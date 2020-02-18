Society

San Francisco supervisor proposes bringing back bathhouses, according to report

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Bathhouses could become legal again in San Francisco, according to a report.

Bathhouses were shut down during the HIV AIDS epidemic after the city cited them as public health nuisance in 1984.

Supervisor Rafael Mandelman is proposing to overturn a 36-year-old law, according to the Examiner. That law prohibits adult sex venues from offering private rooms with locking doors.

Mandelman wants the city to amend its health code because there have been advancements that can help prevent the transmission of HIV.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscocastrohealthgaylgbtqaidspolitics
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Show More
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
New rules released for churches to resume in-person worship
More TOP STORIES News