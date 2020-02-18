San Francisco supervisor proposes bringing back bathhouses, according to report

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Bathhouses could become legal again in San Francisco, according to a report.
Bathhouses were shut down during the HIV AIDS epidemic after the city cited them as public health nuisance in 1984.
Supervisor Rafael Mandelman is proposing to overturn a 36-year-old law, according to the Examiner. That law prohibits adult sex venues from offering private rooms with locking doors.
Mandelman wants the city to amend its health code because there have been advancements that can help prevent the transmission of HIV.
