batkid

FROM THE ARCHIVES: 7-year anniversary since Batkid saved San Francisco

It is the seventh anniversary since cancer survivor, Miles Scott, put on his Batsuit and transformed into Batkid saving "Gotham City."
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Seven years ago "Batkid" saved San Francisco.

On November 15, 2013, the wish of then five-year-old Miles Scott, who was battling leukemia, came true as he became Batman's sidekick, "Batkid."

More than 16,000 volunteers helped turned Miles' "Make-A-Wish" into a reality by transforming San Francisco into "Gotham City."

RELATED: 5-year anniversary of Batkid saving San Francisco

Since that eventful day, Miles appeared in the documentary called "Batkid Begins" in 2015 which spoke about Miles and his day as Batkid.







PHOTOS: Batkid plays hero for a day in San Francisco


Who can forget Miles' batsuit, batmobile, the late San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee giving Scott the key to the city as well as the huge crowds of people from all over the Bay Area cheering Miles on?

Watch the video above to watch how Miles' wish to be a superhero came to life

For more stories and videos related to Batkid, visit this page.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscodistractionchildrenbatkidbuzzworthymake a wishmake a wisharchive videocancerfeel good
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BATKID
WATCH IN 60: SJ ice rink opens, most vegan-friendly city, 6 years since Batkid
5-year anniversary of Batkid saving SF
Bay Area to roll out red carpet for guide dogs in new documentary 'Pick of the Litter'
Jersey Mike's donating 100 percent of sales today to Make-a-Wish Bay Area
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bay Area celebrates Diwali with mix of tradition, COVID-19 rules
Trump Rally turns violent in Sacramento
Bay Area restaurants adjust to new indoor dining ban
Trump admits Biden won election for the 1st time, then reverses it
Everything to know about SpaceX launch scheduled for tonight
Owner of East Bay sports bar Ricky's dies
1 stabbed, 20 arrested in clashes during DC pro-Trump protest
Show More
COVID-19 updates: Santa Clara Co. reports 210 new infections per day, officials say
Thousands of Pro-Trump protesters gather in DC for 'MAGA March'
EXCLUSIVE: Inside AstraZeneca's phase 3 COVID-19 vaccine trial
Egypt unveils discovery of ancient coffins, some with mummies inside
Enormous alligator spotted on Florida golf course
More TOP STORIES News