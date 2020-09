Bay Area's dangerous air quality to improve Sunday, wet weather may be on the way

Ever wondered where our #BayArea #AirQuality is measured?

Here they are & their dirty readings. Newest data farthest right.#SparetheAir pic.twitter.com/4NbmJQCEZc — Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) September 11, 2020

*Dangerous Air*

Some of worst air quality during our record setting 25 consecutive #SparetheAir days waits outside this morning. Many communities nearing worst level! Limit your time outside now. pic.twitter.com/IuxoBO4Bf3 — Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) September 11, 2020

3rd consecutive day without 🌞

25th consecutive (record) #SparetheAir Day🔥.

Find improvements in our #BayArea 7 day forecast: https://t.co/A6XsttIQzI pic.twitter.com/mBs8BGi5BQ — Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) September 11, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- While the Bay Area is dealing with "unhealthy" to "very unhealthy" air quality Friday, ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco says relief in coming after a record 25 straight days of Spare the Air alerts."There is no good time to be outside and escape the bad air today. It will be a day without sunshine," said Nicco. "We are going to breathe easier as we get into the weekend."The Bay Area's air quality will be in the "moderate" range on Saturday with a little bit of smoke out there.The focus is on Sunday afternoon when "the sea breeze kicks in and a new pattern develops and pushes all that smoke to the east," said Nicco."We are breathing our worst air quality right now. The air quality will improve this weekend and then we will have a see-saw of temperatures depending on how much sunshine we get," said Nicco.An area of low pressure spinning off the Pacific Northwest could bring some rain next week."We will have our best change for drizzle Wednesday or Thursday morning as the cooling trend begins," said Nicco.