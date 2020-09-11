Weather

Bay Area's dangerous air quality to improve Sunday, wet weather may be on the way

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- While the Bay Area is dealing with "unhealthy" to "very unhealthy" air quality Friday, ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco says relief in coming after a record 25 straight days of Spare the Air alerts.

"There is no good time to be outside and escape the bad air today. It will be a day without sunshine," said Nicco. "We are going to breathe easier as we get into the weekend."

RELATED: LIVE VIDEO: Track air quality levels impacted by smoke from San Francisco Bay Area wildfires

App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window

The Bay Area's air quality will be in the "moderate" range on Saturday with a little bit of smoke out there.

The focus is on Sunday afternoon when "the sea breeze kicks in and a new pattern develops and pushes all that smoke to the east," said Nicco.

"We are breathing our worst air quality right now. The air quality will improve this weekend and then we will have a see-saw of temperatures depending on how much sunshine we get," said Nicco.

RELATED: Wildfire smoke: Bay Area sees longest stretch of Spare the Air days in region's history

An area of low pressure spinning off the Pacific Northwest could bring some rain next week.

"We will have our best change for drizzle Wednesday or Thursday morning as the cooling trend begins," said Nicco.







You can check our web page with official Spare the Air updates to see if an alert is in effect.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersan franciscosan josefremontredwood citynovatosanta rosaberkeleyrichmondoaklandbay areaaccuweatherfireair qualitystormwildfirerainspare the airforecastsmokecalifornia
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Track Bay Area air quality levels impacted by smoke
Bay Area sees worst air in string of Spare the Air days
AccuWeather Forecast: Worst air quality today, improving this weekend
SJ residents demanding city leaders to respond to illegal dump site
Comparing the 10 biggest wildfires in California history
SFFD holds Sept. 11 remembrance ceremony
LIVE: Gray skies envelop the Bay Area
Show More
US remembers September 11th terror attacks on 19th anniversary
WATCH: NYC newscast from September 11, 2001
Coronavirus updates: Indoor nail, hair salons to open Monday in SF, mayor says
Track wildfires across CA with this interactive map
Beloved summer camp burns in Butte Co. wildfire
More TOP STORIES News