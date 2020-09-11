Bay Area's dangerous air quality to improve Sunday, wet weather may be on the way

"There is no good time to be outside and escape the bad air today. It will be a day without sunshine," said Nicco. "We are going to breathe easier as we get into the weekend."
The Bay Area's air quality will be in the "moderate" range on Saturday with a little bit of smoke out there.
The focus is on Sunday afternoon when "the sea breeze kicks in and a new pattern develops and pushes all that smoke to the east," said Nicco.
"We are breathing our worst air quality right now. The air quality will improve this weekend and then we will have a see-saw of temperatures depending on how much sunshine we get," said Nicco.
An area of low pressure spinning off the Pacific Northwest could bring some rain next week.
"We will have our best change for drizzle Wednesday or Thursday morning as the cooling trend begins," said Nicco.
Ever wondered where our #BayArea #AirQuality is measured?— Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) September 11, 2020
Here they are & their dirty readings. Newest data farthest right.#SparetheAir pic.twitter.com/4NbmJQCEZc
*Dangerous Air*— Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) September 11, 2020
Some of worst air quality during our record setting 25 consecutive #SparetheAir days waits outside this morning. Many communities nearing worst level! Limit your time outside now. pic.twitter.com/IuxoBO4Bf3
3rd consecutive day without 🌞— Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) September 11, 2020
25th consecutive (record) #SparetheAir Day🔥.
Find improvements in our #BayArea 7 day forecast: https://t.co/A6XsttIQzI pic.twitter.com/mBs8BGi5BQ
You can check our web page with official Spare the Air updates to see if an alert is in effect.
