Here's when Bay Area air quality will improve and rain may move in

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- While the Bay Area is dealing with moderate air quality Saturday, ABC7 News Meteorologist Lisa Argen says relief may be on the way after a record 26 straight days of Spare the Air alerts.

LIVE: Track air quality levels impacted wildfire smoke

Air quality will be poor through Monday in the Bay Area. However, a trough of low pressure will be approaching the coast by the end of the weekend. This trough should begin to mix out the smoky skies bringing in cleaner air and a chance of light showers to the North Bay.

Still, the smoke certainly will continue to bring our air quality into the unhealthy category and poor visibility will continue for the Bay Area at least to start our weekend, but Sunday and the days ahead are looking brighter.

The Bay Area's air quality will be in the "moderate" range on Saturday with a little bit of smoke out there.

The focus is on Sunday afternoon when the sea breeze kicks in and a new pattern develops and pushes all that smoke to the east.

"Our smoke forecast model shows relief may begin Sunday but The Bay Area Air Quality Management District (BAAQMD) believes it may take longer," said Meteorologist Mike Nicco said Friday.

RELATED: NOAA Satellite images show thick smoke drifting from Oregon into San Francisco Bay Area

Monday will be our 28th record consecutive day for Spare the Air, the BAAQMD announced Friday.

"We are breathing our worst air quality right now. The air quality will improve this weekend and then we will have a see-saw of temperatures depending on how much sunshine we get," said Nicco.

An area of low pressure spinning off the Pacific Northwest could bring some rain next week.

We will have our best chance for drizzle Wednesday or Thursday morning as the cooling trend begins.

VIDEO: Dramatic photos capture orange, hazy skies seen all across Bay Area
