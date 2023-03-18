Storm timeline: Dry and mild today, rain returns late Saturday into Sunday

It's another dry and mild day today. Enjoy the continued break from the rain as more rain arrives tonight and tomorrow.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Dry and mild Saturday with clouds increasing today. Moderate rain mainly overnight, turning spotty Sunday mid morning.

The rain begins overnight with widespread showers Sunday and brings a notable change with a cooler and showery afternoon.

The rain gets lighter, but lingers into Sunday and Monday.

Latest Weather Forecast here.

Gusty winds accompany this system with winds from 30 -40 mph. Rainfall amounts will range from .20 in the valleys and rain shadowed South Bay to over an inch.

Another atmospheric river takes aim on the Bay Area Monday night through Wednesday with the focus aimed at southern California.

Santa Cruz and Santa Clara Counties could see several inches of rain in the higher terrain and .50 to an inch of rain in the valleys.

San Francisco, the East Bay and the North Bay will see less, ranging from-.60" to an inch and a half with breezy winds. Details are not in full focus yet, so it's a good idea to stay up to date with the changing weather forecasts.

Be prepared for slick, wet roadways and nuisance flooding at the very least.

WINTER STORM WATCH THE SIERRA NEVADA: Late tonight through Wednesday AM: 4-15" above 3.500'. 1-2 feet above 5,000'.Gusty winds to 45 mph.

LIVE: Track rain in San Francisco Bay Area with Live Doppler 7

VIDEO: Is 2023 Bay Area's worst storm season? Here's what experts say

Click here to download the ABC7 News App to get your weather forecast on the go. And make sure you enable push alerts for immediate notifications and severe weather alerts. Click here for weather where you live.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live