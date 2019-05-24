Bay Area attorney indicted for tax fraud

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A Bay Area attorney who has filed thousands of lawsuits against businesses for violating the Americans with Disabilities Act has been indicted for tax fraud.The Palo Alto Daily Post reports Scott Johnson was indicted on Thursday on three counts of making and subscribing a false tax return.Johnson is accused of not reporting money from lawsuit settlements on his tax returns from 2012 to 2014.If convicted, he could spend three years in prison for each count.