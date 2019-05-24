Bay Area attorney indicted for tax fraud

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A Bay Area attorney who has filed thousands of lawsuits against businesses for violating the Americans with Disabilities Act has been indicted for tax fraud.

The Palo Alto Daily Post reports Scott Johnson was indicted on Thursday on three counts of making and subscribing a false tax return.

RELATED: Former San Jose priest indicted on tax evasion charges

Johnson is accused of not reporting money from lawsuit settlements on his tax returns from 2012 to 2014.

If convicted, he could spend three years in prison for each count.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscobusinesstaxesamericans with disabilities actlawsuittax evasion
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News