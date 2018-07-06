RESCUE

Bay Area cave diving expert describes challenges in Thailand rescue

EMBED </>More Videos

As more monsoon rains are expected, Thai authorities say the 12 boys stranded inside a cave and their coach will not be imminently rescued. We spoke with a diving safety officer with the San Francisco's California Academy of Sciences, who described the challenges they face. (Tham Luang Rescue Operation Center via AP)

by Melanie Woodrow
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
As more monsoon rains are expected, Thai authorities say the 12 boys stranded inside a cave and their coach will not be imminently rescued because they do not want to risk the boys' lives. On Friday, Bay Area tech leader Elon Musk joined the conversation of how to safely rescue the group, saying he might have a solution and is sending help.

RELATED: Proposed 'buddy dive' plan to rescue boys in Thai cave could launch this weekend

Thai officials say the 12 boys stranded inside the cave are strong enough to walk but can't swim safely yet. Divers have been teaching them diving and breathing techniques.

Mauritius Bell is a diving safety officer with San Francisco's California Academy of Sciences. He has extensive cave diving experience.

VIDEO: Officials ID Thai diver who died amid soccer team rescue effort
EMBED More News Videos

Elizabeth Hur has the latest on the soccer team trapped in the cave.



"It's extremely challenging to train someone in those conditions to dive, let alone cave dive," said Bell.

Cave diving presents unique challenges.

RELATED: Teammates who didn't go on ill-fated hike into cave don't blame trapped squad's coach

"By virtue of the fact that you have an overhead above you, which means that you cannot ascend straight up if you want to exit the cave, you have to go back the way you entered," said Bell.

He went on to say, "It sounds like there are other options at play as far as coring down and then the Elon Musk solution."

Musk tweeted that he was sending employees from his companies SpaceX and Boring to see if they could help.

He also tweeted suggestions like inflatable tubes and pods to create an air tunnel passageway underwater.

"If Elon says it will work hopefully it will," said Bell.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
rescuewater rescueu.s. & worldcalifornia academy of sciencessearch and rescueSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Proposed 'buddy dive' plan to rescue boys in Thai cave could launch this weekend
A look inside the rescue effort to save boys trapped inside Thailand cave
Teammates who skipped ill-fated hike into cave don't blame trapped squad's coach
FIFA invites boys soccer team trapped in Thai cave to World Cup final
Camping out 24/7 for return of imperiled team trapped in cave: Reporter's notebook
US military joins search for boys' soccer team missing in Thailand cave
RESCUE
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
2nd baby bobcat rescued in San Anselmo
Woman rescued 10 hours after falling off cruise ship
Good Samaritans rescue people in car teetering on San Mateo Co. cliff
4-year-old hailed as a hero for saving grandmother's life
More rescue
Top Stories
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Show More
List of worst U.S. states for teen drivers who text and drive
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
3 men face over 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Man charged with biting golfer's finger off in brawl
Plane carrying Post Malone, 15 others makes emergency landing
More News