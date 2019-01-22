OFFICER NATALIE CORONA

Bay Area coffee shop fundraiser for fallen Davis police officer raises over $80K

A coffee-shop fundraiser helped raise more than $80,000 for the family of the Davis police officer killed in the line of duty. (KGO-TV)

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --
A coffee-shop fundraiser helped raise more than $80,000 for the family of the Davis police officer killed in the line of duty.

RELATED: New details emerge of Davis Police Officer's ambush murder

Dutch Bros organized a fundraiser at more than two dozen locations last week, including one in Santa Rosa.

More than $82,000 will go to the fund, organized by the Davis Police Department.

VIDEO: Davis police officer's sisters describe her love of the job

Take a look at more stories and videos about Officer Natalie Corona.
