Coronavirus

Coronavirus: East Bay restaurant owner providing meals to first responders, seniors

By
DANVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- An East Bay restaurant owner is doing what he can to provide free meals to first responders and seniors.

The local restaurateur was born and raised in Italy which has been especially hard hit by the novel coronavirus and is proud to help people in his adopted country.

RELATED: Livermore restaurant serving up free meals to first responders, front-line workers

Enzo Rosano has a heart as big as his talent for great food, and he is using both to help people in this time of need.

He owns two Italian restaurants in the East Bay, one in Danville and the other in Lafayette, and he has donated roughly two dozen meals a day from each one of those restaurants to seniors and first responders.

A local real estate agent who is a neighbor, friend, and loyal customer of Enzo's restaurants is organizing the delivery effort to get those meals into the hands of the people who need them.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydanvillelafayettecoronavirus californiafoodcoronavirusrestaurantdonations
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
The NHL's coronavirus pause: What the playoff format means for all 31 teams, updates on testing, more
NY deaths drop below 100 for 2nd time in past week
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Show More
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
New rules released for churches to resume in-person worship
More TOP STORIES News