Coronavirus tests: San Francisco to expand testing to communities hit hard by COVID-19

Currently, San Francisco has 26 testing sites, far below what's necessary to begin thinking of reopening the city. But there is promising news in that these sites are quickly beginning to expand.
RELATED: Gov. Newsom announces steps toward reopening, declines to give specific date
COVID-19 testing sites throughout San Francisco are collecting about 500 samples a day, even though labs throughout the city are ready to analyze more than four-thousand a day.
Where's the disconnect? The city says the lack of supplies and swab testing kits have been a challenge.
"But we are moving toward that as we expand our capacity, expand our testing sites, expand our supply chain to make sure we have all the materials we need," explained Dr. Susan Philip, Director of Disease, Prevention and Control at San Francisco's Department of Health.
Those with symptoms and close contact with someone infected, continue to be tested for free.
RELATED: When will California reopen? Here's when researchers project California can start to lift restrictions
Added to that list will be communities with barriers to health care. That's why this weekend UCSF will begin testing residents of the Mission District which has the highest number of COVID-19 cases.
On Thursday, volunteers went door to door letting people know about the four testing sites. They will be located at Garfield Park, Ninos Unidos Park, Flynn Elementary and Cesar Chavez Elementary.
The testing begins this Saturday through Tuesday.
"Some people already registered online and some people didn't know about it. That's why we're here to help them, said Teresa Billicana, one of the many volunteers helping spread the word.
ABC7 News asked the city to explain what it will do with the results, the findings.
Coronavirus in California: Lawsuit filed to stop $75M in economic relief for undocumented workers
"So if it's positive it's helpful we can advise the individual we can make sure they get the care, if they're sick we can admit them to the hospital for care," added Dr. Philip.
The results could help show how the virus is spreading.
"It's a really rich data set. It will show what the viral load is in the neighborhood, it will show community spread," explained Hilary McQuie, another volunteer.
Those who test negative, are urged to test again. That's because, in the early stages of the virus, it may not appear in the nasal area where samples are collected.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- Coronavirus data: See how the curve of COVID-19 cases is bending in each Bay Area county
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- Stimulus calculator: How much money should you expect from coronavirus relief bill
- WATCH: ABC7's interactive town hall 'Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation'
- What Bay Area tenants need to know about rent payments, eviction amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- Coronavirus and the new normal of living in the San Francisco-Bay Area -- COVID-19 Diaries
- Happy hour goes virtual as people try to be sociable while social distancing during COVID-19 crisis
- Coronavirus Outbreak: Here's why you should practice 'social distancing'
- DRONEVIEW7: What the Bay Area looks like during the coronavirus shelter-in-place
- ABC7's drive around San Francisco shows empty streets, businesses shuttered
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Asian community fighting racism, xenophobia, bigotry as world fights COVID-19