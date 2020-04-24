Coronavirus Impact: 750 families served at South San Francisco food drive: 'We know you're suffering'

The City of South San Francisco organized a food drive at Mills Montessori School to feed hungry families within the city.
City leaders partnered with Second Harvest of Silicon Valley and HOPE Ministries to make the drive-thru food distribution event possible.
RELATED: 'Unprecedented surge': Alameda County Food Bank says need for assistance exploding amid COVID-19 pandemic
Enough food to last 750 families for two weeks was prepared for the drive. The mayor of the city says he wishes he could help even more.
"You don't realize how many people are in need until you see lines like this," said longtime South San Francisco Mayor Richard Garbarino. "We know you're suffering. We are in empathy with you and we're doing what we can do to help you out."
RELATED: Coronavirus: Catholic Charities opens additional food sites to meet growing need in South Bay
Residents in his city, out of work and down on their luck, appreciate the help.
"It's really helpful because you know right now we are not working and we are not getting any kind of help," said resident Alex Castillo. "And this for all of the communities, sincerely, it is very helpful."
South San Francisco will hold four more food distribution events in months of May and June. Free food can be picked up from 10 a.m. - 12 noon on the second and fourth Fridays in May and June at Mills Montessori School.
The school is located at 1400 Hillside Blvd., South San Francisco.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
