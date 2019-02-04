Bay Area couple reported missing after not returning from camping trip

A Bay Area couple who went camping in the Mendocino National Forest have been reported missing.Twenty-one-year-old Carlos Hernandez Jr. and 18-year-old Maia Herman-Kitam, both from San Francisco, were set to go camping in Alder Springs from January 30 to February 1.Family members say the couple planned to go off-roading in Carlos' yellow Jeep Wrangler.The couple was reported missing when they didn't return as expected on February 1, and family members couldn't get in contact with them.They are concerned the couple may be trapped in dangerously cold conditions after a snowstorm moved through the area over the weekend.Carlos' sister says the pair was well-prepared with equipment that could keep them warm, but that they may not have enough food.The last known contact with the family was on January 30 with a text saying the couple was losing cellphone service, but that they would text when they arrived at the campground.A search and rescue effort began Sunday morning and continued through into Monday.Officials say the couple's phones can't be tracked because they either have no service or are turned off.Anyone with information on the couple's whereabouts should contact the Glenn County Sheriff's office at (530) 934-6441.