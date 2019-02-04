MISSING PERSON

Bay Area couple reported missing after not returning from camping trip

This composite image shows a flyer for missing Bay Area couple Carlos Hernandez Jr. and Maia Herman-Kitami (left) and the yellow Jeep Wrangler they were last seen driving (right). (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A Bay Area couple who went camping in the Mendocino National Forest have been reported missing.

Twenty-one-year-old Carlos Hernandez Jr. and 18-year-old Maia Herman-Kitam, both from San Francisco, were set to go camping in Alder Springs from January 30 to February 1.

Family members say the couple planned to go off-roading in Carlos' yellow Jeep Wrangler.

The couple was reported missing when they didn't return as expected on February 1, and family members couldn't get in contact with them.

They are concerned the couple may be trapped in dangerously cold conditions after a snowstorm moved through the area over the weekend.

Carlos' sister says the pair was well-prepared with equipment that could keep them warm, but that they may not have enough food.

The last known contact with the family was on January 30 with a text saying the couple was losing cellphone service, but that they would text when they arrived at the campground.

A search and rescue effort began Sunday morning and continued through into Monday.

Officials say the couple's phones can't be tracked because they either have no service or are turned off.

Anyone with information on the couple's whereabouts should contact the Glenn County Sheriff's office at (530) 934-6441.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing personsearch and rescuesearchmissing womanmissing manNorthern California
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MISSING PERSON
Search continues for Ilene Misheloff after 30 years
Berkeley police locate missing 13-year-old boy
Mom of newborn twins missing since leaving bar 3 weeks ago
UIC student reported missing comes forward
More missing person
Top Stories
Snow falls on Mt. Hamilton with dusting possible on other Bay Area peaks
Expectation of snow forces closure of road to Mount Diablo
3 people, including toddler, in critical condition after car crash in Pittsburg
VIDEO: February storm dumps snow on Sierra-at-Tahoe
Whiteout conditions force closure of I-80 in Sierra
WATCH LIVE TOMORROW: President Trump to deliver State of the Union
Raiders in talks to play home games at Giants' Oracle Park in 2019
Accuweather Forecast: Showers linger, snow possible in higher elevations
Show More
Pregnant teacher files suit over Catholic school termination
Blizzard conditions force Kirkwood ski resort to close
Sinkhole forces Highway 35 closure in both directions in Los Altos
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
See who's presenting at the 2019 Oscars
More News