Bay Area dog trainer accused of abuse found guilty on 4 felony counts

By and Randall Yip
MARTINEZ, Calif. (KGO) -- A jury of seven women and five men Thursday found Garry Reynolds of NorCal K9 guilty of four felony counts of unlawfully depriving seven dogs in his company's care necessary food, drink and shelter. Reynolds had been charged with seven counts; an eighth was previously dropped.

The Contra Costa County prosecutor Arsh Singh successfully argued Reynolds abused Rambo, Zeus, Favor and Gunner, a Doberman.

The same jury cleared Reynolds of abuse to a different dog named Gunner, a German Shepherd, as well as Finley and Xena.

RELATED: Emotional testimony in animal abuse trial for dog trainer accused in German Shepherd's death

Of the seven animals, the latter Gunner was the only one to die while at NorCal K9.

Pet parents Denise and Jeff Swank told 7 On Your Side they are happy NorCal K9 has been exposed and they are putting this chapter behind them.

Defense Attorney Matt Fregi says his client is disappointed in the verdict. "It was undisputed at trial that Mr. Reynolds had no personal knowledge of the conditions of the house or the conditions the dogs were being kept in," Fregi said.

RELATED: Animal abuse trial for dog trainer begins in Martinez

"There's ways to conduct proper dog trainings and dogs -- they can't call for help. They can't call 911," Singh said.

Reynolds could get up to 10 years in state prison. Sentencing will take place on May 1.

Assemblywoman Rebecca Bauer Kahan has introduced a state bill that would for the first time impose minimum standards on dog trainers.



