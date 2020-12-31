earthquake

3.6 magnitude earthquake strikes near Mill Valley

MILL VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) -- A 3.6 magnitude quake struck near Mill Valley this morning.

The quake struck at 5:41 a.m. and had a depth of about 9 miles. It was centered about four miles south of Muir Beach.

Several Bay Area residents described the earthquake as a sharp and quick jolt.

The quake struck on the San Andreas Fault.

There are no reports of damages or injuries.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
muir beachmill valleysan franciscoearthquakeusgs
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EARTHQUAKE
'We have dead children': 5 deaths reported in Croatian earthquake
Magnitude 3.2 earthquake rattles south of Gilroy
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts on Big Island, produces steam cloud
2 earthquakes rattle Bay Area Tuesday morning
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
These 13 people defined the Bay Area in 2020
SF doctor explains spread of new COVID-19 variant
Happy New Year's Eve! World says 'goodbye' to 2020
BofA freezes unemployment benefit accounts just before holiday
Why Newsom's school reopening plan may not be doable
VIDEO: Ring in 2021 with this NYE fireworks show in SF
Looking back at key moments, events that shaped 2020
Show More
New CA laws going into effect in 2021
This week on ABC7 Bay Area app
COVID-19 updates: US breaks record with over 3,900 new deaths
East Bay restaurant defies outdoor dining ban to help employees
Doctors find way to help keep COVID patients off ventilators
More TOP STORIES News