3.6 magnitude earthquake strikes near Mill Valley

MILL VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) -- A 3.6 magnitude quake struck near Mill Valley this morning.
The quake struck at 5:41 a.m. and had a depth of about 9 miles. It was centered about four miles south of Muir Beach.
Several Bay Area residents described the earthquake as a sharp and quick jolt.
The quake struck on the San Andreas Fault.
There are no reports of damages or injuries.
