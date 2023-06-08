Job opening: Executive Producer

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Job Summary:

KGO-TV/ABC7 News, the ABC-owned television station in San Francisco, is seeking a News Department Executive Producer to manage a team of Segment Producers and Editors and guide them as they create dynamic long-form Premium content and documentaries for all platforms. This Executive Producer will be a thought leader in the newsroom and play a vital role in guiding day-of content and editorial decisions. This Executive Producer will also be tasked with all aspects of Special Projects productions, including Parades and other programs that are produced across the Owned-Television Group at The Walt Disney Company.

As a thought leader in the Newsroom, this Executive Producer will assist linear producers and writers with day-of content and editorial decisions.

Responsibilities:

Manage day-to-day linear news content in partnership with other daypart Executive Producers and News Senior Management

Produce content for all platforms by writing, shooting, and editing packages

Oversee a team of two Segment Producers and two Editors and collaborate with them on the creation and production of Premium Content and documentaries

Act as a point person and provide guidance to others as a Project Manager on Special Projects using editorial and technical expertise

Work closely with reporters, special projects and premium content producers regarding marketing and promotion of content, ensuring projects fit station branding and messaging

Train all current and newly hired reporters, producers, special projects producers, and premium content producers, to expertly use camera equipment editing systems, and graphics systems

Work on streamlining procedures and looks for more efficient workflows and equipment for the multi-media journalist workforce

Act as the station representative on OTV-wide projects

Act as lead producer on large station productions, including live parades

Basic Qualifications:

Minimum of 5 years of experience producing large market news and special events. Journalistic and Editorial expertise is a must.

Must be able to lead a team of Segment Producers and Editors to meet deadlines and deliver high-quality content suitable for all ABC platforms

Ability to lead Producers and Newswriters in the daily creation of linear News Broadcasts

Able to Executive Produce special projects such as Parades and other tent pole events sponsored by the Station

Technical expertise in all forms of news-gathering equipment, from camera phones to prosumer cameras, and the ability to teach and train others on the proper usage of such equipment

Demonstrated ability work under deadline pressures and work in a rapid, fast-paced environment

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Preferred Qualifications:

Minimum of 5 years of previous management experience in a top 20 market preferred

Education:

High School diploma or equivalent

Preferred Education:

Bachelor's degree in journalism, communication or related field, or equivalent experience

The hiring range for this position in San Francisco is $140,000 to $165,000 per year. The base pay actually offered will take into account internal equity and also may vary depending on the candidate's geographic region, job related knowledge, skills, and experience among other factors. A bonus and/or long term incentive units may be provided as part of the compensation package, in addition to the full range of medical, financial, and/or other benefits, dependent on the level and position offered.

