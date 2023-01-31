Job opening: Executive Producer

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Job Summary:

KGO-TV/ABC7 News, the ABC Owned and Operated Television station in San Francisco, has an immediate opening for an Executive Producer to join our ABC7 News team.

We are seeking an innovative leader with superior news judgment to drive the gathering, creation and distribution of engaging, compelling content. The EP manages content for digital and linear in conjunction with other news managers. The ideal candidate must have a keen understanding of multi-platform strategy, a track record of breaking news success stories and thrive in a very competitive environment. This person will excel by executing big-picture goals while focusing on the details with daily content coverage. We are looking for a proven leader with excellent communication and collaboration skills. The EP will inspire the news team to produce enterprise content for liner, digital and social with storytelling that is optimized for each screen.

Responsibilities:

Complete oversight for the newscasts and all content across our multiple platforms, including story selection, production and newsroom management

Design and implement strategies to engage and build audiences across platforms, including working with audience development to ensure the Building a Better Bay Area brand promise is met

Encourage innovation, risk-taking and powerful storytelling in crafting great content

Inspire producers and writers to use creative production techniques and new forms of media to enhance content across platforms

Supervise newscast and digital producers and writers and provide consistent feedback by setting goals and tracking progress

Contribute strategic content ideas in editorial meetings and oversee editorial decisions while ensuring content is consistent and appropriate

Collaborate with Assignment Editors and Digital Producers on multi-platform breaking news coverage

Copy edit linear and digital scripts

Foster a positive work-place attitude and encourage a collaborative spirit

Basic Qualifications:

Minimum of 5 years of experience in local television news production

Must have superior news judgment

Demonstrated ability work under deadline pressures and work in a rapid, fast-paced environment

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Must be flexible with working hours and adaptable to change

Preferred Qualifications:

Minimum of 5 years of previous management experience in a top 20 market preferred

Education:

High School diploma or equivalent

Preferred Education:

Bachelor's degree in journalism, communication or related field, or equivalent experience

The hiring range for this position in location is $140,000 to $165,000 per year.

The base pay actually offered will take into account internal equity and also may vary depending on the candidate's geographic region, job related knowledge, skills, and experience among other factors. A bonus and/or long term incentive units may be provided as part of the compensation package, in addition to the full range of medical, financial, and/or other benefits, dependent on the level and position offered.

TO APPLY: Please log onto www.disneycareers.com and search for Requisition ID# 10013784 (Executive Producer), create a candidate profile, and upload your resume and cover letter.

NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE

ABC7 is an Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.



The Company will consider for employment qualified applicants with criminal histories in a manner consistent with the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance.