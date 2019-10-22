Bay Area Family Honored for Volunteer Work

By Timothy Didion
CASTRO VALLEY, CA (KGO) -- The Orlando family of Hayward will tell you their blessings have been multiplied many times, seven to be exact.

"You know, having that many kids isn't that difficult as long as you're organized," says Rendy Orlando

It was a decision that Rendy and Donald Orlando came to in 2013. That's when they began the process of fostering -- and ultimately adopting an entire family of brothers and sisters. A seventh sibling adoption is still being finalized.

"And we had a nice loving home. And time on our hands and the space and so we decided to jump in with both feet," explains Rendy.

They say without the adoption, it's unlikely the brothers and sisters would all be together in one family sharing their childhood with all its joys and challenges.

"We do get a little crazy, but not that much," says 13 year old adopted son Gabriel Garcia.

When Rendy and Donald first took the children in, they received clothing and help from the Alameda County Foster Parent Association Chapter 1, timely help they're now paying forward. In addition to the challenge of raising their energetic family, the Orlando's volunteer regularly at the Association's Clothing Closet, sorting, boxing and labeling clothing donations. And in a life-lesson, all of their kids help out too.

"It's actually fun, because every day you get like something new to do," says their adopted daughter Gia Garcia.

"Everyone's involved. Wherever I go, my kids go. So we make it a family team adventure," says Rendy.

The Orlando's work caught the eye of the Disney and Points of Light Family Volunteer of the Year program.

They'll be honoring one winning family with a dream vacation at Disney resorts, along with a ten thousand dollar grant to their charitable organization.

It's all based on on-line voting through October 22nd. You can cast your ballot for the Orlando family, or another family at https://disneyparks.disney.go.com/blog/2019/10/vote-for-the-disney-and-points-of-light-volunteer-family-of-the-year/

The winner will be announced on November 1st.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 hurt, possible suspect detained in Santa Rosa high school shooting
Parts of Bay Area preparing for possible PG&E power shutoffs
AccuWeather forecast: Warm autumn day today
LIST: Areas affected by PG&E power outage in California
WATCH IN 60: PG&E power shutoff warning, CA gas price investigation, few Uber riders tip
Former Pres. Jimmy Carter hospitalized after fall
Gov. Newsom calls for investigation into California gas prices
Show More
Police investigate accusations of bullying toward male cheerleader at a South Bay high school
EXCLUSIVE: Illegal marijuana grow destroys Fremont couple's rental home
Man escapes back of NYPD car before being tackled by police
'RBG' says she's doing well after recent cancer fight
Casting call for Disney Quiz Game Show coming to Disney+
More TOP STORIES News