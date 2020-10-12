Bay Area fire danger increases this week with gusty winds, possible record high temps

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3784011" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

PG&E may cut electrical power during days of Red Flag Warnings and/or extreme fire danger, and it could cause WiFi transmitters, streaming TVs and digital assistants like Amazon's Echo to experience an outage. Here are some tips to get ready for a shut off.