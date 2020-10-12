Weather

Bay Area fire danger increases this week with gusty winds, possible record high temps

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Gusty winds and a heat wave could elevate the fire danger in the Bay Area this week during a 72-hour period, says ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco.

"Critical fire conditions, possible record high temperatures and a PG&E PSPS may happen Wednesday, Thursday and Friday," said Nicco. "I think most of us will be in the 80s and 90s by Thursday."



Many of the current record highs for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday date back to 1961.

Offshore winds will begin developing on Wednesday and get even stronger Friday.

"I think we could have 90s in San Francisco by Friday," said Nicco. "The winds are going to be a big indicator of when the fire danger is going to be the greatest and also possibly when that PSPS could happen. It could happen during the overnight hours."

PG&E is warning of a possible Public Safety Power Shutoff in most Bay Area counties. The North Bay mountains, and pockets of the Santa Cruz Mountains are at highest risk, the utility said Sunday.

Every Bay Area county except San Francisco County is included in the preliminary advisory.

Nicco is monitoring two spikes in the wind.

"Thursday at 3 a.m. and then we get another spike at 1 p.m. Thursday and then Thursday night into Friday at 4 a.m. we get our last real push of dangerous winds," said Nicco.

A Fire Weather Watch is in effect from Wednesday 5 a.m. until Friday 11 a.m.

Nicco says it's a precursor to Red Flag a Warning.

"Make sure you have an evacuation route ready and your bags packed in case a fire erupts because it will spread rapidly," Nicco added.


