Bay Area firefighters bravely aid wildfire fight across state

“Thank you S.F.F.D. for rolling to help us in Riverside County. GOD BLESS YOU FIREFIGHTERS FROM THE NORTH. This has become a bad situation and your help is greatly appreciated !!!” -Frank Perio @SFFFLocal798 @Cal_OES pic.twitter.com/gjlHCADZLu — San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) July 26, 2018

At least five Bay Area counties are assisting with mutual aid to monster wildfires in far Northern California and Southern California.A convoy of fire engines from San Mateo County Fire Department left South San Francisco Thursday headed north to assist other firefighters battling the raging Carr fire near Redding."It grew quickly overnight," said South San Francisco Fire Chief Jess Magallanes says California's mutual aid system is a vital safety net in times like these. "Everyone is willing to participate with the idea it could happen here in our city."Firefighters from Santa Rosa and Marin County will join crews in Shasta County.In Southern California, the Santa Clara County strike team is helping to fight the Cranston fire in Riverside County where conditions are brutally hot.Two-hundred-twenty-two firefighters and five engines from the San Francisco Fire Department are also there."I'm not surprised we're doing it," said San Francisco Fire Department spokesperson Jonathan Baxter. "It's unfortunate so many fires are burning but we have a commitment to each other. That shows solidarity through the state of California. It's very much appreciated."The department tweeted a bit of gratitude from their fellow firefighters.