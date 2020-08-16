Lightning sparks several brush fires throughout Bay Area

According to CAL FIRE many of the fires were sparked by lightning strikes.
In the East Bay, Livermore crews are battling the Arroyo Fire that's holding at 50 acres and is 50% contained.
#ArroyoFire (South Livermore) Firefighters are aggressively attacking the fire and it is holding at 50 acres and at 50% containment. Extensive mop up due to a Eucalyptus grove. @calfireSCU @AlamedaCoFire @LP_FIRE1974 pic.twitter.com/itZQxIpmlj— CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) August 16, 2020
Contra Costa Fire says multiple agencies are fighting several fires in Morgan Territory, off Marsh Creek Road. It's advising people there is a lot of smoke in the area and to not call 911 to report the smell of smoke.
CAL FIRE along with multiple agencies are fighting several fires in Morgan Territory, off Marsh Creek Road. There is a lot of smoke in the area. Please do not call 911 to report the smell of smoke. #deercomplexic— Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) August 16, 2020
CAL FIRE SCU tweeted that crews have been battling 8-10 different fires throughout the unite since 3 a.m. Sunday.
#2020SCULIGHTNING @calfireSCU Since 3am Firefighters have been battling 8-10 different fires throughout the Unit. May be more later this morning when the sun comes up. pic.twitter.com/rajvCyqS9K— CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) August 16, 2020
In the South Bay, CAL FIRE tweeted that the Brush Fire that burned at least three acres and is 100% contained.
#BrushFire (Redwood Estates Area) Forward progress stopped, fire is holding at 3 acres 25% contained. Units will be committed for an extended amount of time for mop up and extinguishment. @calfireSCU @CALFIRECZU @sccfiredept pic.twitter.com/N0xrxQw0IU— CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) August 16, 2020
In Marin County, crews are working several small lightning fires. Smoke Is visible on Mount Tam below Throckmorton Station.
Marin County working numerous small lighting fires. Smoke Is visible on Mount Tam below Throckmorton Station. No current evacuations orders or warnings in Marin County. pic.twitter.com/1Z0nxilqNJ— Marin County Fire (@marincountyfire) August 16, 2020
