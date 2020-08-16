Lightning sparks several brush fires throughout Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Bay Area fire crews are working to put out several brush fires after rare thunderstorms moved through the area Sunday morning.

According to CAL FIRE many of the fires were sparked by lightning strikes.

In the East Bay, Livermore crews are battling the Arroyo Fire that's holding at 50 acres and is 50% contained.



Contra Costa Fire says multiple agencies are fighting several fires in Morgan Territory, off Marsh Creek Road. It's advising people there is a lot of smoke in the area and to not call 911 to report the smell of smoke.



CAL FIRE SCU tweeted that crews have been battling 8-10 different fires throughout the unite since 3 a.m. Sunday.



In the South Bay, CAL FIRE tweeted that the Brush Fire that burned at least three acres and is 100% contained.



In Marin County, crews are working several small lightning fires. Smoke Is visible on Mount Tam below Throckmorton Station.



