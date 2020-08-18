Crews battling brush fire in San Mateo County, evacuation warning issued

LA HONDA, Calif. (KGO) -- Crews are battling a growing brush fire in San Mateo County.

The fire broke out Tuesday along Skyline Boulevard and State Route 35.

CAL FIRE has issued an evacuation warning for the communities of Loma Mar and Dearborn Park in Southern San Mateo County.



According to CAL FIRE, multiple lightning strikes caused fires across the area with the largest fires burning in the Butano Creek drainage. The fires have burned a total of 1,000 acres and are 0% contained.

The evacuation warning is affecting 200 to 300 people and 100 structures are threatened.

San Mateo County Parks tweeted Tuesday afternoon that Pescadero Creek, Memorial & Sam McDonald parks are closed due to an active fire.

Officials say firefighters and resources are on scene using fire roads.



