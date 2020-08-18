LIVE: Crews battling brush fire in San Mateo County

San Mateo County Parks tweeted Tuesday afternoon that Pescadero Creek, Memorial & Sam McDonald parks are closed due to an active fire.
Officials say firefighters and resources are on scene using fire roads.
