storm

Rain to move into the Bay Area starting Friday night

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco says prepare to get wet tomorrow evening. The rain will linger into the overnight hours and into Saturday morning.

At 9 Friday morning, there will be an increase in clouds. A few light showers are possible along the North Bay coastal mountains. Light-to-moderate steady rain moves in around 5 p.m.

As we head into the evening hours, prepare to be wet everywhere except Livermore and San Jose. The rain could be moderate at times, and with the snow levels down, a slight dusting at Mount Hamilton is possible. The storm will leave behind a quarter of an inch to half an inch of rain.

There is a slight chance Sunday morning of wet weather in northern Sonoma, Lake, and Mendocino counties.

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday we could get up to 50 percent of our monthly average of rainfall in those four days.

We might even see snow at Mount Hamilton and Diablo.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersan franciscosan joseoaklandnovatosanta claraemeryvilleantiochsanta rosaoakleybay areaaccuweatherwinter stormweekend weatherstormrainforecast
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STORM
Fast moving storm to bring light rain to Bay Area
Lights come back on in Texas but the crisis is far from over
70% of continental US covered in snow: NWS
Houston furniture store offers shelter after winter storm
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Newsom discusses COVID health inequities in San Joaquin Co.
California Dreaming: Reimagining child care in the Golden State
All youth sports, indoor and outdoor, allowed to resume in CA
Newsom in talks with MLB on returning fans to stadiums
Law enforcement on alert after plot warning at US Capitol
SF's Ferris wheel reopens today, step closer to extension
Why SF isn't in orange tier despite strong COVID-19 numbers
Show More
Video shows attack on older Asian man in SF laundromat
﻿Blue Shield meets with local counties to discuss vaccine allocation
AccuWeather forecast: Sunshine is back today, several chances of rain begin tomorrow
LIVE: Newsom discusses state's focus on COVID-19 health inequities
Here's how to get 'walk-up' vaccine at Oakland Coliseum
More TOP STORIES News