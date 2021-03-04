Rain to move into the Bay Area starting Friday night

At 9 Friday morning, there will be an increase in clouds. A few light showers are possible along the North Bay coastal mountains. Light-to-moderate steady rain moves in around 5 p.m.
As we head into the evening hours, prepare to be wet everywhere except Livermore and San Jose. The rain could be moderate at times, and with the snow levels down, a slight dusting at Mount Hamilton is possible. The storm will leave behind a quarter of an inch to half an inch of rain.
There is a slight chance Sunday morning of wet weather in northern Sonoma, Lake, and Mendocino counties.
Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday we could get up to 50 percent of our monthly average of rainfall in those four days.
We might even see snow at Mount Hamilton and Diablo.
