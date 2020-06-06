George Floyd SF Bay Area live updates: Newsom directs police officers to stop training use of carotid chokehold

- TAKE ACTION: Find resources to help with equality, justice and race issues
- BAY AREA CURFEW: Here's which cities are under curfew and what it means
- WATCH LIVE: Demonstrations, briefings planned in San Francisco Bay Area
- FULL COVERAGE: Latest stories and videos about protests, investigation into George Floyd's death
Here are the latest updates from around the region and across California and the U.S.
June 5, 2020
3 p.m.
At 3 p.m. on ABC7, we're talking to San Francisco Supervisor Shamann Walton about the plan to redirect money from police toward the African American community. Mayor London Breed and Supervisor Walton will be working to identify specific funding needs in the upcoming budget. The mayor says the African American community face worse health and economic challenges than the average resident of San Francisco. Breed has supported increases to police staffing and foot patrols.
City of Vallejo lifts curfew order
The city of Vallejo posted on its website that the curfew order has been lifted.
1 p.m.
Newsom directs California police officers to stop training use of carotid chokehold
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced he's instructing California police officers to stop training the use of the carotid hold in detaining suspects.
12:30 p.m.
Demonstrations planned for Friday
Several rallies and protests are scheduled for Friday afternoon in the Bay Area in response to the death of George Floyd. Demonstrations are planned in Pittsburg, Walnut Creek and Pleasanton.
9 a.m.
Community raises thousands of dollars for Oakland Black-owned businesses damaged during protests
An Oakland woman is raising money to help Black-owned businesses struggling after being vandalized. Oakstop is a co-working and cultural collaboration space downtown. The business was damaged during the looting in Oakland the last weekend in May.
5 a.m.
SF to redirect funds from police to support African Americans
San Francisco officials say they intend to redirect funds from the police department to support the African American community. Mayor London Breed and Supervisor Shamann Walton will be working to identify specific funding needs in the upcoming budget. The Mayor says blacks face worse health and economic challenges than the average resident of San Francisco. Breed has supported increases to police staffing and foot patrols.
June 4, 2020
5 p.m.
A large group of demonstrators are marching in Fremont Thursday evening. The protest began at Washington High School. The group is now marching down the street. Watch the live video above from SKY7.
1:30 p.m.
In a press conference held by San Jose Mayor Liccardo and Police Chief Eddie Garcia, the city largely defended its police officers' response to "agitators" present at otherwise peaceful protests.
Chief Garcia mounted a spirited defense of his officers' response to what he called "an insurrection of pre-planned violence" and "the likes of which I have not seen in my time wearing this uniform."
Read the full story and hear his comments here.
11:30 a.m.
The Alameda County Sheriff's Department lifted its curfew, effective immediately, on Thursday, June 4. It had been in effect since Monday, June 1. Some cities in Alameda County still have curfews in place, and those still apply despite the change at the county-level.
9 a.m.
Curfews lifted in some Bay Area cities, counties
San Francisco, San Jose and Solano County have lifted nightly curfews. Check here for a list of Bay Area cities and counties impacted by curfews.
5:30 a.m.
Several protests planned in Bay Area today
Several protests and demonstrations and rallies are planned in the Bay Area today -- including in South San Francisco at 11 a.m., 4:30 p.m. in Fremont, and 5 p.m. in Mountain View.
June 3, 2020
11:30 p.m.
Bay Area attorney says second-degree murder charge in Floyd case appears to be strong one
Attorneys in the Bay Area are reacting to the now second-degree murder charge against former officer Derek Chauvin for the death of George Floyd.
Jim Hammer is a former prosecutor in the Bay Area. He was also a police commissioner and he says that those rallying for justice should feel confident about a second-degree murder charge. "For anyone who thinks that's not enough, it carries 40 years in prison," says Chauvin who went on to say, "based on what we see, and we see a hell of a lot, it's not a secret what happened. It just screams out to me at a murder case. Not a first-degree murder. It's not premeditated. From what I can see, it's not one of these specified felonies. It's a solid second-degree murder case just as if someone said I'm gonna kill him." Fortyyears in jail for Chauvin could basically be a life sentence because of his age. Hammer says going for a first-degree charge could ruin the case if you don't have enough to convict. He also says it is often very challenging to convict police officers.
11:20 p.m.
Protesters arrested after curfew takes effect in SF
SKY7 was over a group of protesters that were surrounded by SFPD officers Wednesday night. Police could be seen taking several people into custody.
8 p.m.
Oakland protest underway
SKY7 over a protest at Oscar Grant Plaza in Oakland.
7 p.m.
Protesters at SF Hall of Justice as curfew looms
6 p.m.
Thousands march through SF after peaceful rally
SKY7 was over the Mission district where thousands marched following a peaceful rally at Mission High School.
4 p.m.
Rallies and marches underway in San Francisco, Hayward, San Ramon
A massive crowd gathers for a peaceful protest at San Francisco's Mission High School. Thousands of families, students and activists are expected to be at the youth-led rally.
1:15 p.m.
Stephen Curry joins peaceful protesters for Lake Merritt March
Golden State Warriors' Juan Toscano Anderson is leading his Walking in Unity event in Oakland.
"Say her name."@juanonjuan10 leads his Walking in Unity event in Oakland. pic.twitter.com/7l0EjSwOt5— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 3, 2020
Star Stephen Curry and his family joined protesters for a peaceful march around Lake Merritt.
"Say his name."@StephenCurry30 and @ayeshacurry join @juanonjuan10 at his Walking in Unity event in Oakland. pic.twitter.com/bT8eZhrjpt— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 3, 2020
Fellow Splash Brother Klay Thompson was also spotted at the peaceful demonstration.
.@KlayThompson joins @juanonjuan10 at his Walking in Unity event in Oakland. pic.twitter.com/jzzKluLzoX— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 3, 2020
12:50 p.m.
The Alameda County Sheriff's Office says 34 people were booked into the Santa Rita Jail Tuesday. "Of that total, 30 felony crimes charged to include robbery, burglary, stolen vehicles, pursuits, weapons, vandalism and misdemeanor crimes. Nine of the arrests were for curfew violations. Seven people were from other counties," the agency said on Twitter.
All 4 officers charged in George Floyd's death
Three other former Minnesota police officers have been charged in the death of George Floyd, court records show. The charges against former Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin have been increased to second-degree murder, court records show.
12:10 p.m.
Mayor London Breed announced the city would lift its curfew starting Thursday, June 4. The curfew was first implemented on May 31.
"The protests we have seen in this city and across the country are for an important cause and our city will continue to facilitate any and all peaceful demonstrations," Breed said on Twitter. "Following Saturday night, it was important for the safety of our residents to ensure that we could prevent the violence and vandalism that had taken place, but we know that the overwhelming majority of people out protesting are doing so peacefully and we trust that will continue."
11:45 a.m.
Today at 1 p.m., San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo and several community leaders will hold a moment of silence for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, the amount of time George Floyd was pinned to the ground by Minneapolis police, in tribute for all Black victims and communities of color who have been targeted, stereotyped, and oppressed.
8:30 a.m.
Protests planned for today in San Francisco, Oakland, East Palo Alto & San Mateo
At least four more protests are planned for today in the Bay Area over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week.
In East Palo Alto, a Black Live Matter peaceful protest is set for noon. Organizers are planning to march from Jack Farrell Park to Bell Street Park.
In San Francisco, a demonstration will get underway at Mission High School. Organizers say they will march from the school to the SFPD Mission Station at four p.m.
"Bring a mask, and if you have any extras bring those too. We will be staying 6ft apart from those we are not quarantined with," organizers posted on Instagram.
In the East Bay, a march and rally will take place in Oakland at 34th Avenue and International Boulevard, starting at five p.m.
Around the same time on the Peninsula, a demonstration is planned in San Mateo. Organizers say it will start at City Hall, 330 W. 20th Ave., and end at the Police Station, 200 Franklin Parkway.
5 a.m.
George W. Bush releases rare public statement on George Floyd protests
Former President George W. Bush criticized any effort to squelch protests of George Floyd's death while in Minneapolis police custody. In a statement issued by his office in Dallas, the former Republican president said he and wife Laura Bush "are anguished by the brutal suffocation of George Floyd and disturbed by the injustice and fear that suffocate our country."
June 2, 2020
9:45 p.m.
Solano County requests assistance from National Guard
As protests around the Bay Area continue, the Solano County Sheriff's office has decided to ask for help from the National Guard. "In an effort to quell ongoing civil unrest throughout the county we have requested mutual aid from multiple agencies including the National Guard," the department tweeted Tuesday night. The county is also reminding residents a "countywide curfew has been issued from 8 pm through 5 am."
6:15 p.m.
Crowds gathered for Protest in Redwood City
5:30 p.m.
Napa issues partial curfew
A curfew has been enacted for all residents in the city of American Canyon and a small portion of unincorporated Napa. Residents must stay home between 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. The Napa Co. Sheriff's office tweeted that the order is for precautionary measure to keep the community safe and secure.
5:26 p.m.
Walnut Creek protest underway
Police say approximately 40 individuals are peacefully marching in the area of Olympic and N. Main Street in Walnut Creek. Officials say to use caution when driving downtown.
5 p.m.
Santa Clara lifts curfew
The city of Santa Clara officially ends its 8:00 p.m. curfew on Tuesday afternoon. The local state of emergency remains in effect as the City of Santa Clara maintains vigilance and the ability to respond quickly to any threats to public safety. More information on the city's lifted order here.
"While two local businesses experienced some vandalism Monday night, June 1, the eminent threat of larger scale looting throughout Santa Clara can now be managed through regular police authority," the press release reads.
March through Oakland underway
Watch SKY7 over the city as protesters make their way through the city here:
3:45 p.m.
San Mateo County has issued a curfew starting at 8:30 p.m. for Tuesday and Wednesday night. We're tracking all the cities and counties that have issued curfews here.
2 p.m.
Crowds gather for peaceful rally in San Jose
At a peaceful rally led by the San Jose/Silicon Valley NAACP on Tuesday, representatives from various community organizations came together to protest the injustice surrounding the death of George Floyd. Demonstrators also demanded for independent civilian police oversight in San Jose after they say police were too quick to use tear gas and rubber bullets during protests downtown over the weekend.
"We believe in a world where black people can live and love fully, pursue their dreams, care for their families, and shape and build power in their workplace and their communities without fear," said Maria Noel Fernandez, who leads Silicon Valley Rising as director of organizing and civic engagement for Working Partnerships USA.
1:45 p.m.
Marin City demonstration underway
Several hundred people also gathered for a peaceful protest in Marin City Tuesday afternoon. The protesters listened to several African-American speakers and community organizers, including Tupac Shakur's sister, Sekyiwa Shakur, who lives in Sausalito.
"We are worthy. We are not disposable," a distraught Shakur said. "Each one of you is just as precious as George Floyd, as Tupac Shakur."
Honour Knudsen, a Marin City police officer who was not in uniform, also spoke and said law enforcement needs to do better. "I want to take this time to apologize," said. "I just want to say Mr. Floyd, I'm sorry."
Despite the peaceful protest, several surrounding businesses and malls around Marin County closed and beefed up their security. At the Bon Air mall in Greenbrae, some entrances were blocked off and the CVS closed. The mall in Corte Madera also blocked off several entrances to the mall.
Earlier, the police chief of the Tiburon Police department released an alert to the community about the protest in Marin City, as well as some social media postings suggesting some people might target affluent, suburban communities in Marin County.
Paul Austin, one of the protest organizers, said the police chief's comments were offensive.
"It was unfortunate that he pointed out Marin City, and I guess a plea for the people of Tiburon to stay there," Austin said. "It was really dividing and I think created a sense of fear in a community and it shouldn't be."
ABC7 News has reached out to Tiburon PD but has not heard back.
1 p.m.
Protesters march along San Francisco's Great Highway
12:30 p.m.
San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin and Supervisor Shamann Walton announced a resolution to the Board of Supervisors that would ban the hiring of police officers or sheriff's deputies who have a history of misconduct. The resolution strongly urges the Civil Service Commission to adopt the resolution as its policy, but the resolutions' authors missed the deadline to get it on the ballot in November.
"We hope that had a law like this been in effect in Minneapolis, George Floyd would still be alive today," said Boudin. The officer charged with killing Floyd, Derek Chauvin, had 18 complaints of misconduct on his record.
10:45 a.m.
6 Atlanta officers charged after students pulled from car during George Floyd protest
Six Atlanta police officers have been charged after a dramatic video showed authorities pulling two young people from a car during protests over the death of George Floyd, a prosecutor said.
8 a.m.
Biden addresses nationwide Floyd protests, condemns Trump church photo op in Philadelphia speech
Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee and former vice president Joe Biden delivered an emotional speech Tuesday morning in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, condemning President Donald Trump, and addressing what he describes as a "wake-up call" for a country upended by racial upheaval.
6:30 a.m.
100 arrested in Oakland overnight
Police said 100 people were arrested in Oakland overnight. Police said 80 were arrested for curfew, unlawful assembly and failure to disperse. There were also 20 arrests for other related crimes where several guns were recovered, according to authorities.
4:30 a.m.
Vallejo police investigating officer-involved shooting during reported looting
Police shot someone after looting was reported at a Walgreens in Vallejo. That led to a confrontation with another person who rammed into a patrol car and then led officers on a high-speed chase, police said.
June 1, 2020
9:45 p.m.
Richmond police control scene after mall looting
Officers are currently controlling the scene at Hilltop Mall after vandals and looters breached the property. Richmond police say reports of shooting are false.
9 p.m.
Alameda Co. Sheriffs say over 100 arrested
"Over 100 people arrested so far. It is time to go home," The Alameda County Sheriff's office tweeted.
After giving multiple orders to disperse,our officers detained more than 40 people for violating curfew. Reminder the curfew expires at 5 AM. Please stay home. pic.twitter.com/dLhDnfyLCi— Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) June 2, 2020
8:50 p.m.
Richmond police investigate mall looting
Richmond police report that there were vandals and looters at Hilltop Mall, though they did not go into detail about which stores were hit.
7:40 p.m. p.m.
Police use tear gas ahead of curfew
Oakland police fired multiple rounds of tear gas during protests ahead of the new curfew.
6:15 p.m.
Oakland issues curfew
Oakland officials declared a local emergency and issued a curfew that's in effect from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting Monday night. Full list of curfew orders here.
6:10 p.m.
12th St. Oakland City Center BART station closed temporarily
12th St. Oakland City Center BART station is temporarily closed due to civil disturbance.
6 p.m.
AC Transit halts bus service on Monday night
AC Transit will halt all bus service at 7:30 pm on Monday, June 1 following Alameda County's curfew guidelines. Intending passengers will not be permitted to board after 7:30 pm and the bus operator will bypass bus stops. Passengers will not be permitted to board after 7:30 pm and the bus operator will bypass bus stops. Services will be restored at 5 a.m. each day.
5:30 p.m.
Demonstrators block I-680 in Walnut Creek
A group of protestors has walked onto Northbound 680 from Lawrence Avenue. Protestors have blocked all lanes of northbound traffic and numerous officers are on scene, the Walnut Creek police say. The Contra Costa CHP says to expect delays.
5:25 p.m.
Protesters march on Highway 101 in Santa Rosa
Group of protesters march on Northbound highway 101, blocking traffic in Santa Rosa. Police say to avoid the area.
5:00 p.m.
Protesters march in Palo Alto
Demonstrators are marching to Palo Alto City Hall over the death of George Floyd.
4 p.m.
Rally at Oakland Tech
Demonstrators are rallying at Oakland Tech over the death of George Floyd. Watch here.
3:30 p.m.
Alameda County announces county-wide curfew
A curfew will go into effect for all of Alameda County starting Monday night at 8 p.m. "The curfew order requires all non-exempted persons in the County to remain indoors between the hours of 8:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m," according to a county alert.
Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf addressed the protests, looting and the new curfew live in a 3:30 p.m. press conference. She issued a city-wide curfew in addition to the county's order.
3 p.m.
Walnut Creek updates curfew hours.
The city has established updated curfew hours, effective Monday from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. For more information, visit the city's website here.
12:30 p.m.
Gov. Gavin Newsom mourns the pain of the black community, addresses George Floyd protests
After a weekend of unrest and protests in California, Gov. Gavin Newsom spoke passionately about the need for action to advance anti-racist causes. Watch live here.
12:25 p.m.
Alameda County Superior Courthouses close early
In light of reported protests and traffic disruptions throughout Alameda County, all Superior Courthouse locations closed at 12:30 p.m. The Court anticipates resuming normal operations tomorrow.
11:45 a.m.
Hayward implements curfew
Hayward officials say they're imposing an 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew to quell looting, preserve rights to civil demonstrations and protests. Get the full story here.
11:30 a.m.
President Trump calls governors 'weak,' urges crackdown on protests
President Donald Trump on Monday derided many governors as "weak" and demanded tougher crackdowns on burning and stealing among some demonstrations in the aftermath of violent protests in dozens of American cities. Full story here.
10:45 a.m.
San Leandro issues mandatory curfew
San Leandro issued a press release that reads, "Due to civil unrest that has occurred in San Leandro and across the East Bay region, the City of San Leandro has declared a local State of Emergency. Under the State of Emergency, the City has instituted a mandatory nightly curfew that remains in effect from Monday June 1st through Monday morning, June 8th, unless it is rescinded. The curfew will be in effect each evening from 6:00 pm. through 5:00 a.m. the following morning." Latest here.
10:30 a.m.
State Superintendent Tony Thurmond speaks on racism in California schools
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond held a virtual press conference Monday morning on the topics of race, the death of George Floyd and inequities in the California school system. In his news conference, Thurmond issued a call to action and provided personal reflections in response to the death of George Floyd. He also provided an update on plans to lead a series of conversations among educators, students, families, and educational partners "about race, racism, implicit bias, and injustice." Full story here.
10:15 a.m.
SFPD plans to be out in full force Monday night
Eighty-seven people were arrested Sunday night for violating the city's 8 p.m. curfew, San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said in a press conference Monday. The curfew in San Francisco is in effect until further notice. Everyone who isn't an emergency worker is required to stay inside their homes between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. Full story here.
10 a.m.
Stay away from downtown Walnut Creek area, police say
Walnut Creek remains under a curfew. Police issued a warning to residents, "The Walnut Creek Police Department is urging everyone to avoid the downtown area today. There are several potential protests planned and additional calls on social media for violence and looting." Full statement on Twitter here
Take a look at the latest stories and videos about the investigation into George Floyd's death in Minneapolis and protests across the U.S.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- VIDEO: The best and worst moments from Bay Area protests
- Here's which Bay Area cities are under curfew and what it means
- Watch George Floyd protests live: Demonstrations, briefings planned in San Francisco Bay Area
- Jamie Foxx, Rev. Amos Brown speak at peaceful kneel-in at San Francisco City Hall
- 'Rioting is the language of the unheard': Host, comedian W. Kamau Bell discusses racism in America
- SF mayor delivers powerful message at protest with Jaime Foxx
- George Floyd's son joins Texas protesters in peaceful demonstration
- San Francisco police chief recalls time as LAPD officer during 1992 Rodney King riots, asks residents to 'stay at home'
- Powerful images show clashes with police, demonstrators during protests over George Floyd's death