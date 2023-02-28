Job opening: Lead Designer - Graphics Specialist

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Job Summary:

ABC7's Lead Designer will partner with the Creative Director and other creative team members to develop and execute creative concepts for key artwork across all platforms and audience touchpoints. This detail-oriented motion graphic artist will provide guidance and inspiration to local and OTV-wide content creators. They are a highly creative, collaborative and solution-oriented leader who can elevate ABC7 design efforts with each original project.

*Please include a link to your portfolio on your resume to be considered*

Responsibilities and Duties of the Role:

Conceptualize and execute high-quality motion graphic design for ABC7 and partner brands / Partner with VP of Marketing and Creative Director to elevate the look of ABC7 across all platforms

Create motion graphics for ABC7 video production including graphics-driven content, marketing campaigns and data visualization

Work cross-functionally to support creative for multiple departments and multi-platform content (e.g. video, graphics, print): Marketing, Programming, Sales, News, Community

Support OTV content and Disney initiatives

Stay current on all graphics and audience engagement trends, platforms and software. Research industry trends, techniques and materials and apply to design solutions

Deliver and present concepts and designs to Creative and Marketing partners and project stakeholders

Assist in the production of a variety of assets and has understanding of file preparation/deadlines/print layouts and printing processes for print and digital applications

Review editorial and image content, ensure proper layout and color, approve printer proofs and attend press checks if needed

Train/develop a team of artists on design trends, applications, and solutions

Maintain brand authenticity throughout all creative work

Create design solutions that visually convey a particular message, idea or concept

Basic Qualifications:

Minimum of 5 years of experience designing for broadcast, digital or print

Expert technical skills in the Adobe Creative Suite: After Affects, Premiere, Illustrator, Photoshop and 3D applications e.g. Cinema 4D

Strong portfolio of work with an elevated design esthetic

Experience in brand promotion/presentation, video production, and storytelling

Knowledge of news media, entertainment, and video production workflows

Required Education:

High School diploma or equivalent

Preferred Education

BA/BFA degree in Graphic Design, Digital Media or relevant work experience

The hiring range for this position in San Francisco is $96,400.00 to $129,400.00 per year. The base pay actually offered will take into account internal equity and also may vary depending on the candidate's geographic region, job related knowledge, skills, and experience among other factors. A bonus and/or long term incentive units may be provided as part of the compensation package, in addition to the full range of medical, financial, and/or other benefits, dependent on the level and position offered.

TO APPLY: Please log onto www.disneycareers.com and search for Requisition ID# 10039147 (Lead Designer - Graphics Specialist), create a candidate profile, and upload your resume and cover letter.

NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE

ABC7 is an Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.



The Company will consider for employment qualified applicants with criminal histories in a manner consistent with the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance.